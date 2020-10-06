A 25-year-old Kerrville man is in the county jail on suspicion of assaulting a pregnant woman.
Cody Blaine Parish was arrested Oct. 5 by a sheriff’s deputy who accused him of committing the offense, which in Texas is a felony punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Parish was sentenced to eight months in prison last year for violating probation on a conviction for possessing 1-4 grams of methamphetamine. His three prior arrests since 2016 involve the meth charge in addition to two allegations of public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violating probation on a marijuana possession charge out of Montgomery County. The dispositions on the other charges weren’t immediately available.
Parish’s bond hadn’t been set as of this morning.
