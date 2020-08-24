Terry Lynn McCulla McTaggart
Kerrville- Terry Lynn McCulla McTaggart departed this world peacefully, at home in Hunt, Texas, at 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, 19 January 2020. Artist, mother, wife, bringer of happiness to others.
Born Terry Lynn Rita McCulla on 21 May 1957, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Graduate of the American School in London, 1975. Bachelor of Fine Arts with High Honors from The University of Texas, Austin, 1981. Married 16 December 2000.
Preceded in death by mother, Jeanette (Bergeron) McCulla and sister Elizabeth McCulla.
Survived by her father, Francis McCulla; husband, James Reid McTaggart; son, Bowen Wilder; sister, Colleen McCulla-Thomas; nieces, and nephews.
Cremation without ceremony. In keeping with Terry’s life of service to others, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Society of Kerrville or Peterson Hospice.
The family will arrange a memorial event for close friends and family at a suitable future date.
Condolences for the family can made to www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.