DRIPPING SPRINGS — One of the biggest questions heading into the 2020 season for the Tivy Antlers was could the offense thrive after the departure of nearly every returner from last year’s team. The simple answer is there is still work to be done.
In its much-awaited season opener, Tivy’s offense struggled against Dripping Springs and lost a third consecutive season opener to the Tigers on Friday night, 14-0. The shutout was Tivy’s first since Oct. 21, 2016, when it lost 35-0 against Boerne Champion.
Tivy is 4-5 in season openers in coach David Jones’ nine seasons.
With a delayed start to the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, both programs had a shortened practice schedule and only one preseason scrimmage.
Defensively, the Antlers were excellent, limiting the Tigers to a third quarter touchdown. Dripping Springs’ other score came off a fumble return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. The Antlers forced Dripping Springs into four turnovers.
In his debut at quarterback, senior Coleson Abel was 15-of-17 passing but for just 108 yards. Despite controlling the game offensively by running 52 plays, the Antlers could only muster 202 yards of total offense. Dripping Springs wasn’t much better with 204 yards of total offense.
Defense, however, was the theme of the first half as both teams shut each other out.
Tivy recovered two fumbles and recorded two picks in the first half to prevent the Tigers from scoring. Likewise, the Tigers were able to recover two fumbles by the Antlers in the first half.
The second half began with good defense by the Antlers who held the Tigers to three and out and a punt. Tivy put together a 53-yard drive but came up empty handed.
Dripping Springs then put together a 70-yard drive ending in a 2-yard touchdown strike from Cameron O’Banan to Preston Alford to put the Tigers on top 7-0 in the third.
Tivy’s offense was unable to register any big plays on offense.
In the fourth quarter, Abel fumbled the ball and John Martinez recovered the ball and took it 15 yards for a Tiger touchdown to make the score 14-0 with 1:35 left in the game.
After a scoreless first half, the Antlers could not produce enough offense to put the Antlers on the scoreboard and ended up falling 14-0 in their first matchup of the season.
Tivy will meet up at Corpus Christi Calallen next Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
