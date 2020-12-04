Susan Kahn Jefferson
April 11, 1940 – December 2, 2020
Susan Kahn Jefferson was born in Houston, TX on April 11, 1940. Her father, Alfred Kahn, and mother, Emma Zatlo Kahn, owned the Alfred’s Delicatessen chain of which Susan and her husband, Ronald Adams, later became owners. Susan and Ronald had three children: Amy, Alan, and Andrew.
Susan moved to Kerrville, TX in 1995 and happily lived there for the remainder of her life. She met and married Sam Jefferson who she loved greatly. After his death, she and Phil Zimmer had a wonderful partnership until his death last year.
She was highly involved in many organizations and charities including Habitat for Humanity, the Kerrville Convention, Visitors Bureau, and First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville.
Susan is survived by her son, Alan Adams, his wife, Tanis and their daughter Maya; her son, Andrew; her daughter Amy’s children, Lauren Neeley Neinast, her husband Wes Neinast and son Easton, and Nathan Neeley; as well as her step-children, Leslie, Karen, Robb, Dayle, Sue, and Dan and their children.
Susan’s sense of humor and loving spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations to the cancer charity of your choice. She would have liked to honor her daughter, Amy Adams Neeley, in that way.
We will gather to honor Susan’s life in the year to come when it is safe to do so.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
