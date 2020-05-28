A 28-year-old Kerrville man was jailed for the fifth time in Kerr County, this time on suspicion of driving while intoxicated — the second time he’s been accused of it.
Joshua Scott Wilson was booked at the Kerr County jail May 25 and bonded out the same day after posting $2,000 bail. He was accused by an Ingram police officer.
Wilson’s charge was a class A misdemeanor punishable by as much as a year in the county jail and a $4,000 fine — elevated from a lesser charge due to his blood alcohol level allegedly being equal or greater than 0.15%.
Wilson pleaded no contest to DWI in 2016, was put on probation by Judge Susan Harris, and pleaded guilty to violating probation the next year, after which Harris convicted him of the misdemeanor. In 2013, he pleaded no contest to stealing a gift card and was convicted of that misdemeanor by Judge Spencer Brown. Wilson was arrested in 2017 on suspicion of possessing alcohol in a motor vehicle, but the disposition of that class C misdemeanor wasn’t immediately available.
