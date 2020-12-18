Braden Strickland scored 20 points, went 4-of-4 from the line and hit two three pointers for the Harper Longhorns Friday, but they lost to Rocksprings 86-50.
Ethan Crawford added 10 points as Harper’s second leading scorer of the night.
Rocksprings shot lights out from the three point line hitting 9 triples during the game.
Harper trailed 21-17 after one quarter and went into the locker room trailing 38-29 at the half.
Strickland hit a triple in the third quarter, but only scored nine points as Rocksprings put the game away in the second half.
Harper drops to 0-9 on the season.
