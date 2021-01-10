Precipitation chances have come to an end, but icy roads are still possible as temperatures drop into the middle and upper 20's for overnight lows.
Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast tonight with gusty north winds continuing at 10 to 15 mph producing wind chill values in the teens and 20's through daybreak Monday.
Roadways may become icy, especially for areas north and west of Kerrville and on bridges and overpasses which are typically colder than roadways attached to the ground.
A LITTLE WARMER MONDAY
Skies become partly sunny Monday with highs in the middle to upper 40's.
North winds remain gusty at 10 to 20 mph producing wind chill values in the 20's and 30's, especially during the morning and midday hours.
HARD FREEZE MONDAY NIGHT
Fair to partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Monday night with lows in the lower to middle 20's.
Winds become light and variable overnight Monday through Tuesday morning.
50'S EXPECTED TUESDAY
More sunshine and northwest winds will help temperatures climb into the lower and middle 50's Tuesday afternoon with no precipitation in the forecast.
DRY WEEK AHEAD
Models are currently keeping the area dry for the remainder of the work week with little or no precipitation in the forecast through Friday.
