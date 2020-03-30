In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and President Trump’s decision to extend social distancing practices nationwide through April 30, it remains unclear what retailers will reopen their doors in the coming days, including here in Kerrville.
River Hills Mall anchor tenants JCPenney and Belk are both temporarily closed. Penney’s is said to be re-opening on Thursday, while Belk would reopen on April 6, according to the websites of the two retailers. Burke's Outlet, also one of the mall's stores, is also closed, but has not said when it will re-open.
The River Hills Mall is open but there are signs on the doors that remind people that no one is allowed to walk inside the mall for recreation. Many of the stores and businesses inside the mall are closed, the parking lot is mostly empty.
Macy’s, however, announced Monday that it would furlough 125,000 workers and does not appear to be headed toward re-opening on Wednesday, which was the company’s previous target. The Associated Press reported Monday there are 190,000 stores — nearly half of the total retail square footage in the U.S. — is closed to shoppers.
A CNBC report on Monday said Penney’s is in a stronger cash position than most, and can survive eight months of being shutdown, the news website reported.
Nordstrom said last week it was furloughing a portion of its corporate staff. And shoe company Designer Brands Inc., which operates DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, furloughed 80% of its workers, effective this past weekend.
CNBC reported that Kohl’s, Nordstrom and Penney are all already taking drastic steps to slash costs — such as suspending share buybacks and halting dividend payments.
