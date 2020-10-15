TIVY ON THE ROAD AGAIN
A quick schedule change forced Tivy to make a change in their schedule this Friday.
Originally scheduled for a game at Seguin, a last minute cancellation challenged the Antlers to find a new opponent this week.
Tivy will travel to East Central High School in San Antonio for a Friday night matchup at 7:30 p.m.
WHAT’S AT STAKE
Both teams enter this week’s contest winless.
Someone will come away with their first victory of the season.
San Antonio East Central is winless this season and will enter the contest with a 0-2 mark.
Tivy is 0-3 this season.
The contest is not a district matchup, so this game will be a tune up with Tivy facing another 6A opponent in East Central.
Tivy Head Coach David Jones feels that playing tough schools will prepare his team for district play and make them stronger in the end.
FINDING OFFENSIVE FIREPOWER
Tivy’s Jake Layton led the Antlers to five scoring drives last week against Shoemaker.
Tivy’s 378 yards of total offense last week eclipsed 132 yards of offense the previous week against Corpus Christi Calallen.
This was a definite step in the right direction.
Tivy will be seeking their first win of the season by keeping their offensive rhythm alive.
Tivy Coach David Jones said, "We are getting better on that side of the ball."
SCHEDULE SCRAMBLE
With the cancellation of the Seguin game this week, Jones was glad Tivy could find someone to play on short notice.
“We were very fortunate to find a game this week. Covid-19 has caused several problems for teams around the state. We look forward to playing against another 6-A opponent. We will be challenged and we look for improvements. They will be multiple on offense and will possess speed. We will be prepared,” Jones said.
East Central Head Coach Joe Hubbard expressed similar sentiments concerning the Antlers.
“We are extremely excited to play a very formidable opponent in Tivy High School. They have a rich tradition in football, and it should be a fantastic matchup.”
DEFENSIVE SOLIDITY
Tivy Coach David Jones is pleased with his defensive unit.
Jones stressed, "Our defense is solid. We were tested by the speed of Shoemaker's kids, but we expect defense to remain strong this season."
LAST WEEK
Tivy fell to 6A Killeen Shoemaker 56-35. East Central lost to Cibolo Steele 24-6.
KEYS TO VICTORY
"Control the ball on offense, keep the defense off the field and build momentum offensively from last week," Tivy Coach David Jones said.
“I believe the keys to victory are to eliminate mistakes, big plays, and play really well in the kicking game,” East Central Coach Hubbard said.
CENTER POINT TANGLES WITH HARPER ON THE ROAD
The Center Point Pirates will seek their first win of the season on the road against the Harper Longhorns Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
WHAT’S AT STAKE
Center Point pursues their first victory of the season.
Harper has hopes of competing for a playoff spot in district play.
“For the most part we are healthy and have 3 games in front of us to make a playoff push,” Harper Coach Chad Zenner told us.
Both teams are trying to turn things around after being shut out last week.
LAST WEEK
Center Point lost to Ozona 36-0.
Harper lost to Mason 67-0.
PIRATE STRIDES
Despite a 36-0 loss last week, Center Point Coach Bubba Walters saw improvement on the defensive side of the ball.
“We are pretty young in the secondary and we made a few mistakes but corrected it in the 2nd half,” Walters said. “We had 2 goal line stands that were impressive. I moved Clay Vincent to OLB and he was amazing making several tackles and doing a great job on outside contain.”
COACHING RESPECT
“We have Harper in Harper and that’s always a tough place to play,” Walters said of his opponent this week. “They are improving and have gotten better each week. They are a physical team and coach Zenner has done a great job with them.”
“This week we have Center Point,” Zenner said. “Coach Walters does a good job with his kids and we have to be on point and take care of the football. It’s gonna be a 50/50 game. We have to go take it, because Center Point will not give us anything.”
ELIMINATING TURNOVERS
“5 turnovers against a quality opponent like Mason can’t happen, “ Zenner said. “They are good enough that beating ourselves does not help anything.“
LONG ROAD TRIP TO BANGS FOR THE WARRIORS
The Ingram Warriors (5-1, 0-1) will make a 150-mile journey to Bangs for a Friday night matchup against the Bangs Dragons (5-0, 1-0.)
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
WHAT’S AT STAKE
It’s Homecoming for the Bangs Dragons.
They are the only undefeated team in the district with a record of 5-0.
Ingram remains in the playoff hunt despite a loss to Sonora Friday night.
LAST WEEK
Ingram Lost to Sonora 28-13. Bangs routed Grape Creek out of San Angelo 62-0.
QUARTERBACK OPTIONS
Ingram has used the combination of Kameron Carrington and Tim Leatherman at quarterback.
Leatherman leads the team in passing with 508 total yards and eight touchdown passes.
Leatherman also leads the team in rushing with eight touchdown runs and a total of 710 yards rushing.
WARRIOR DEFENSIVE PROWESS
Opposing teams should be fearful of Nicholas Spittler.
Spittler has 26 tackles, five sacks and seven tackles for loss this season.
KNOWING THE OPPONENT
Ethan Cortez has passed for 850 yards, four touchdowns and one interception this season.
Cortez can also tuck the ball away and extend plays.
Cortez has rushed for 427 yards and five touchdowns.
Brayden Wedeman started the season at quarterback and was District Preseason Offensive MVP.
Apparently, Cortez moved and became quarterback at his fourth school in four years.
Wedeman is currently shown as a wide receiver with 303 yards receiving and two touchdowns under his belt.
Ethan Sanchez leads the Dragons with 12 touchdowns this season and is listed as leading running back.
MEAN GREEN MACHINE
The Bangs faithful have dubbed their team as “The Mean Green Machine.”
Through five games, they have outscored their opponents 226-34.
Ingram Coach Duane Kroeker said, "They are explosive and extremely balanced."
"I think Bangs is the best team we have faced so far this season," Kroeker added.
QUOTABLE:
“Bangs will be a challenge, but we are looking forward to our team's response to some adversity,” Ingram Coach Duane Kroeker said of his opponent.
"I challenged the entire team and told them that we have to get better. We have to step up," Kroeker concluded.
