Elvina Mae Hanks Petmecky, 86, passed away peacefully in her youngest daughter’s home in Victoria, Texas, on Oct. 7, 2020.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in San Antonio.
Elvina was born on Jan. 14, 1934, in Acadian Parish, Louisiana, to Otis Hanks and Clarisse Weekly Hanks.
Her brother, Jim Hanks, and sons, Steve and Mike, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sister, Dorina Thompson, of Kerrville, Texas; her son, Dave (Rose), of Kerrville, Texas; daughters, Debi (Tom), of Paxton, Illinois, and Teresa (Bobby), of Victoria, Texas; 13 grandchildren, J.R., Steve, Anita, Meagan, Patricia, Matt, Mason, Dawn, Brandi, Shane, Hailee, Ashlynn and Wade; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
On April 5, 1953, Elvina married John Robert Petmecky at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville, Texas. They raised five children and created a life of which to be proud.
Elvina was a gifted tailor and, at one point, made all of the costumes for a small ballet company. She designed and made her own wedding dress along with wedding dresses for several family members.
Elvina and John lived with their five children in Paxton, Illinois, from 1970-77. When her four older children were teens, Elvina was “mom” to many of their friends. She and her oldest daughter Debi shared a close bond and had many experiences together through the world of Girl Scouting. In the mid 1970s, Elvina, known as “Pee Wee” to many who loved her, even took a group of six 17 and 18-year-old girls on a 21-day tour of Europe, as the only chaperone. She was only 4-feet 10-inches tall, but she was a force!
After her parents died in the late 1970s, John and Elvina moved to the Hill Country in Texas. They divorced in 1979, and Elvina entered into what would become a 24-year partnership with Georgia Wedin. They moved with their three youngest children to San Antonio in 1981.
To say Elvina was a trailblazer for gender equality and same-sex marriage is an understatement. Being gay in the early 1980s was definitely not easy, but they not only did it, they thrived. Their union helped pave the way for couples who will live and love for generations to come.
Elvina graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Special Education in 1985. She went on to obtain her Master’s degree in 1988. She worked as a Life Skills teacher in the San Antonio Independent School District until her retirement in 1998. Teaching was her true calling, and teaching those with special needs was her joy.
Elvina was active in each church she ever attended. Raised in the Catholic Church, she later joined the Episcopal Church, where she was an active member of the Daughters of the King and was responsible for their email prayer chain. She was part of the Cursillo community and sang in the Shekinah praise and worship group on Sundays.
Elvina spent the last decade of her life in an assisted living community. She made the choice to sell her car and find the community herself. She was a fiercely independent woman. Everyone who encountered her would probably tell you that she had a wicked sense of humor and the ability to see beneath a person’s outer shell into their heart. She was a person who would befriend the friendless and take up for the underdog. She was not afraid to stand up to bullies or people in power if that is what it took to make things right.
The isolation and neglect many in our geriatric communities have faced during COVID quarantine is devastating. Elvina was isolated and alone for six months prior to her final illness, and that loneliness undoubtedly had a large role in her physical decline and passing. Her family has created a nonprofit organization called, “Elvina’s Final Project.” The focus of the organization will be to educate people about neglect or abuse in assisted living facilities and to advocate for members of the geriatric community who have no one to speak for them. For more information, please visit http://elvinasfinalproject.org.
