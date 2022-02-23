A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through early Thursday afternoon. Freezing rain is expected through Thursday morning.
Total ice accumulations of a light glaze to a tenth of an inch will be possible across the region.
Local impacts include very slippery overpasses, bridges and elevated surfaces. Slow down and use caution if you have to travel. Prepare for a few power outages due to ice accumulation.
A very cold air mass remains in place across the Hill Country through Friday. Light wintry precipitation is possible across the region through Friday.
Next week’s weather pattern will be much nicer, but until then, we should expect patchy ice due to freezing rain, freezing temperatures and the possibility for sleet.
VERY COLD WEATHER CONTINUES
Clouds linger across the Hill Country Thursday. Ice may accumulate on roads, elevated surfaces and bridges and overpasses. High temperatures will be very tricky due to clouds and precipitation chances.
Most models keep our area in the 30s for daytime highs. A few locations may remain below freezing.
Ice is expected to be a problem for a few areas through the lunch hour.
Winds become east at 5 to 15 mph. Remain weather alert, especially on area roadways.
VERY COLD WITH CLOUDS AND NEXT COLD FRONT
A secondary strong cold front pushes across the Hill Country on Thursday night. Another round of light wintry precipitation is possible. This could create additional areas of freezing rain and sleet across the region.
Instability levels are high enough to support thunderstorms in a few cases.
Low temperatures fall into the 20s by daybreak Friday. Winds become north at 10 to 20 mph.
CLOUDY AND COLD
Wintry precipitation remains possible Friday with ice possible on area roads.
High temperatures may struggle to get above freezing across the Hill Country. North winds continue at 10 to 20 mph producing wind chills in the 20s and teens.
There is a possibility we could rise into the 40s if we see clearing skies. This scenario remains uncertain.
For now, I expect highs to stay in the 30s across the local area.
PRECIPITATION CHANCES AND COLD SATURDAY
One last day of cold temperatures and precipitation will be possible Saturday. High temperatures remain between 35 and 40 degrees.
There is a chance of a wintry mix, including rain, freezing rain and sleet. Precipitation chances should diminish the second half of the weekend.
WARMER SUNDAY?
Skies may become partly sunny Sunday. We should ease into the 50s for highs if this verifies.
Breaking out of the cloud cover will determine how quickly we warm up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.