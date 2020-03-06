For the last two weeks, Reece Zunker has ignored the District 26-5A standings.
Three games ago, the Tivy boys soccer coach enacted sweeping changes in his program. He introduced a new formation to his players, and made several personnel changes, moving several freshmen to varsity.
So instead of fretting about whether or not they were going to make the playoffs, Zunker just wanted his young players to focus on improving very day. He admits no one in his program really knows what Tivy has to do to make the postseason, and that’s what he wants.
“I am literally taking it one game at a time,” Zunker said. “I am going to put everything I have into what we have left, and hope for the best. … Me worrying about points and putting extra things into young kids heads is not worth it.”
So far, that strategy is yielding good results, as the Antlers tied Wagner, 1-1. Josh Shantz recorded seven saves, and Manny Hernandez netted a goal in the 83rd minute to preserve Tivy’s playoff hopes. Right now, the Antlers (5-6-1 District 26-5A) are No. 5 in the standings. They play the fourth place team (Veterans Memorial) on the road on Tuesday.
“I am proud of them,” Zunker said. “We made fewer mistakes tonight than we probably have most of the year. We took another step in the right direction, and that one point we fought back to get is going to be incredibly important in the future.”
For a moment, it looked like Tivy was going to endure another heartbreaker when the Thunderbirds scored in the 55th minutes. The Antlers, though, kept pushing, launching shots on goal and earning multiple corner kicks. They received a golden opportunity in the 83rd minute when the ball grazed a Wagner player’s hand in the penalty box.
Hernandez capitalized on the free kick, sending the ball past Wagner’s goalkeeper for the equalizer.
“I was really nervous because that was the whole game there,” Hernandez said. “Either tie or lose right there, and that goalie is really good. I was just confident in my shot and what I can do, and I put the ball in the back of the net.”
The Antlers failed to score another goal in the final six minutes, but they also did enough to secure a result. They are hoping to build on Friday’s performance when they visit Veterans Memorial on Tuesday.
“It’s really encouraging for us,” Hernandez said. “Just seeing the way we are growing and how we are going to fight to end the season is looking positive. I think we are going to win the rest of these games.”
