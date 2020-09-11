FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 file photo, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger celebrates a touchdown against Utah during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game in San Antonio. For Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, each day of summer workouts and training camp felt like uneasy steps toward a season that might never come. And even with his team's first kickoff coming Saturday night, Ehlinger holds his breath worrying that the coronavirus pandemic could still derail everything. (AP Photo/Austin Gay, FIle)