The Kerrville Police Department is investigating allegations that a group of people were involved in a brawl at a gas station over a “Make America Great Again” hat early Sunday morning.
While there have been no arrests, Kerrville Police said the fight left two men with minor injuries, but it has created a storm locally on social media because of allegations that the fight was politically motivated.
Kerrville Police Department spokesman Chuck Bocock said officers were dispatched to the Stripes at 3305 Memorial Blvd. at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday after reports of a disturbance in progress. A witness told officers that a suspect made a negative comment about a hat worn by a woman that touted the re-election of President Donald Trump. The comment drew a defensive response from one of the woman’s male acquaintances, who said he was then attacked by multiple people.
“He sustained some injuries and was evaluated by EMS, but refused further medical attention at the scene,” Bocock stated in the email. “Another male present witnessed what was occurring and intervened to aid the male being assaulted by multiple parties.”
The second male who assisted the woman sustained what appeared to be a dislodged tooth in the incident, but he also declined further medical attention at the scene, said Bocock, who added that both men said they did want to pursue assault charges.
Bocock said police obtained store surveillance video and KPD’s Criminal Investigations Unit is on the case. He said no further information would be released at this time.
The woman identified herself as Julianna Reeh and shared her story on Facebook — drawing hundreds of comments on the social media platform.
