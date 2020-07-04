Niko Gonzales received a call from Five Tool Baseball President Lynn Vanlandingham on June 26. Vanlandingham requested a favor from the general manager of D-BAT Kerrville.
Five Tool Baseball was in need of a field after San Antonio had closed all its parks and facilities because of the coronavirus. Vanlandingham wondered if Five Tool could play games at D-BAT Kerrville’s facilities.
Gonzales didn’t need much time to think about his answer. He knew college players had their seasons cut short because of the pandemic. He wanted them to have as many opportunities to play as possible before they returned to their respective colleges in the fall.
“I know some of these senior players who didn’t get to play their last season of baseball are super happy that they get to play one last summer,” Gonzales said. “And the kids who are moving on to college are just as happy.”
Since he became D-BAT Kerrville’s general manager in February, one of Gonzales’s main goals has been to attract more select travel ball tournaments to Kerrville. So far, he’s accomplished that goal. The collegiate leagues Texas Showcase Circuit and Five Tool will play games at D-BAT Kerrville’s facilities from Monday to Wednesday throughout July. The organization also holds high school tournaments from Thursday to Sunday, and youth tournaments on Saturday and Sunday. As the host of the Texas Hill Country Senior Softball League, D-BAT Kerrville moved the league’s games from Tuesday to Thursday to accommodate the collegiate leagues.
Gonzales is also taking precautions to create the safest environment possible. He hired four extra employees to make sure people are practicing social distancing and wearing masks while at the facilities. They have hand sanitizer stations throughout the building and will take people’s temperatures before they can enter the premises.
He wants to do everything he can to make sure players can keep playing the sport they love this summer.
“These college kids need to get ready to go play,” Gonzales said “These are college kids playing at TCU, Texas, Schreiner University... you name it. This is their future.”
