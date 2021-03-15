Even before Mark McDaniel was hired as Kerrville’s city manager, he’d been in charge of multi-million dollar budgets and thousands of employees.
Having made his mark in much larger cities such as Tyler, Dallas and Corpus Christi, McDaniel has led Kerrville City Hall since 2017 and this week was honored by the city council. Councilwoman Judy Eychner, during the council’s March 9 meeting, noted McDaniel had recently received an award from the International City/County Management Association “in honor of 35 years of service to local government,” according to the plaque displayed during the meeting.
“I think it is fantastic that somebody has lived through all of this for 35 years is still smiling,” Eychner said, to which the audience and council applauded.
Eychner then brought balloons shaped like the numbers 3 and 5 to where McDaniel was sitting
“Oh, my gosh,” he exclaimed. “Oh, my goodness; thank you so much.”
Prior to moving to the Texas Hill Country, McDaniel served as assistant city manager for Dallas and led the Dallas Center for Performance Excellence. Before that, he was city manager for Tyler and assistant city manager for Corpus Christi.
To view McDaniel’s remarks during the State of the City address held in January, visit https://bit.ly/3tijXnB.
