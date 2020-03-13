To describe it best, Thursday proved to be the most dizzying day yet during the Covid-19 pandemic as a wave of postponements and cancellations swept the world, and the stock markets shuttered to stunning losses.
It was a day where one of the United States’ top public health officials said the country was woefully behind when it comes to having the ability to test individuals for the coronavirus, which has claimed more than 4,000 lives worldwide.
In Kerrville, the impact of the virus was particularly felt in the 401k accounts because the markets plunged on a wave of bad economic news. The stock markets had their worst day since 1987 — losing nearly 10% in value.
As a retirement hub, Kerrville area nursing homes and assisted living centers were dealing with the new reality of restricting access to those who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus.
Sava Senior Care, an Atlanta-based company that operates two nursing homes in Kerrville, said it is following state and federal guidelines on the pandemic, including following strict visitation protocols for its residents at Alpine Terrace and Hilltop Village.
“We are using those protocols and the latest-available information to develop education and tools for the Centers related to the Coronavirus or COVID 19,” the company said in a prepared statement. “We are screening our vendors and staff to be sure that they are safe to be in the Centers. We are also adhering to guidance from state and federal governments regarding visitation protocols, restrictions and exceptions.”
There are nearly 20 such care facilities across Kerrville and there are more than 7,000 people living in area over the age of 60 — a demographic the Centers for Disease Control has suggested should consider social distancing practices.
"We are following all of the CDC guidelines that have been published,” said Andrea Honeycutt, a certified assisted living manager and executive director of Villagio of Kerrville Basically, we have limited our visitors into the building to essential staff only to protect our residents.
“We think that if we are able to contain it and not allow it into our community, at some point it will hopefully slow down and we can protect everybody that is in our building.”
The Texas Medical Association issued a statement on Thursday determined to separate some of the comparisons between the flu and the coronavirus, including of the severity of the illness that some may experience.
“While the symptoms appear the same, there is a big difference between patients suffering a severe case of COVID-19 and influenza,” the statement read. “The flu has a shorter incubation period from infection to diagnosable symptoms and can take 3 days to spread from person to person.The flu spreads faster than COVID-19, which can take 5 to 6 days to spread person to person.
“However, when COVID-19 symptoms appear, the range of illness severity is proportionately different than the flu. WHO data suggests that 80% of COVID-19 infections are mild or asymptomatic, but 15% are severe infections requiring oxygen and 5% are critical infections requiring intensive care.”
Peterson Health is developing several tools to help during the pandemic, including:
A "frequently asked questions" page on the website
A daily updated page on the website that will report number of confirmed cases at Peterson (right now, none) and will have new, updated information relative to what people are asking
A COVID-19 hotline with a live registered nurse answering general questions about the virus
Those are expected to be operational by Monday.
When it comes to dealing with a patient that may have symptoms, Peterson Regional Medical Center has protocols in place for dealing with that possibility.
“It would depend on how the patient entered the facility,” said Pam Burton, the infection control nurse at the Kerrville hospital. “We have a specific algorithm that we would use if they came in through the emergency department or via registration. The patient would be identified, the patient would be isolated, the questions would be asked, the physician would contact the Texas Department of State Health Region 8 for consultation. They would also contact the infection preventionist at Peterson Health as well as our administrator on call to notify of the potential patient.
“We would go then by direction from the TDSH Region 8 in regards to testing or not testing. If the patient needed to be admitted to the facility, we would follow our plan for patients being admitted and isolation in the appropriate unit.”
At the same time, the city of Kerrville is working on how it would handle an emergency call to help someone who may suspect they have the virus.
“If an emergency dispatcher in Kerr County receives a call for aid from someone complaining of flu-like symptoms, the dispatcher begins asking screening questions,” said Jeremy Hughes, the emergency response coordinator for Kerrville. “If the dispatcher determines a ‘high index of suspicion,’ first responders are informed so they can take precautions such as limiting exposure, prepping the ambulance, and wearing personal protective gear.”
The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release how it will handle the coronavirus later this morning.
The Kerrville Police Department said it’s operating normally, and that officers are taking precautions to stave off infection.
“Every officer already has one or more hand sanitizer dispensers in their patrol units and they get used a lot,” said Kerrville Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Lamb. “We are just taking the same common sense precautions we think everyone should be: washing our hands frequently with soap and hot water for about 30 seconds, using hand sanitizer when we can’t wash our hands, and avoiding touching our faces as much as possible.”
Thursday was marked by a wave of cancellations, most notably in the world of collegiate sports, including the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. Schreiner University President Dr. Charlie McCormick said in a letter to students that the university would remain open, and that students were expected to be back for class on March 23.
That’s a move that is contrary to a slew of universities across Texas, which have either extended spring break or moved to online classes to finish out the school year. McCormick’s decision was based on the location of the university, and with a hint of altruism in his message to students.
“Some of you—out of an abundance of caution—may decide to stay on campus during spring break and to not travel, “ McCormick wrote. “If that is the case, we have made accommodations for meals (expect a no-frills meal), and we will allow you to stay in residence.
“Why are we trying to stay open? Most importantly, we want our students to continue with their educational experience,” McCormick wrote.
One major issue weighing on many, including those in Washington D.C., is a lack of testing kits, and that came out during Congressional testimony on Thursday.
Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health agreed that the U.S. needs to improve how it’s testing.
“The system is not really geared to what we need right now,” he said. “That is a failing. It is a failing, let’s admit it.”
Large-scale testing is a critical part of tracking the spread of infectious diseases and allocating resources for treatment. The lack of comprehensive figures means U.S. health providers could quickly be overwhelmed by undetected cases.
As of Thursday afternoon, the CDC was reporting about 1,260 U.S. illnesses — a number that trailed independent researchers, who are adding reports from individual states more quickly.
But some experts believe any number based on test results of individual patients is a dramatic undercount. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles this week estimated that the true count of infections was close to 9,000 — about two weeks ago.
While major attractions in other cities, including Disneyland in southern California, were closing there were several that were remaining open in the San Antonio area, and here in the Hill Country.
Camp and conference center Mo-Ranch was not expecting changes to its planned events, but was monitoring the situation.
“We are making sure visitors know to take precaution as travelers but our schedule is continuing as planned and we hope everyone comes out for spring break,” said Breanna Larsen, marketing and communications manager at Mo-Ranch.
A dog skills event, Luck O’ the Pup Flyball Tournament, scheduled for the Hill Country Youth Event Center this weekend will be held, but without spectators.
“Unfortunately we are no longer have it open to the public for health concerns. We wish we could have people attend, but we are only having the competitors,” said Bart Bartlett, vice president of the Alamo Racing Canines vice president.
In San Antonio, Six Flags and the Alamo were all staying open but offering precautions to their visitors.
