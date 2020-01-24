After one last day on Earl Garrett Street on Friday, Heritage Kitchen is moving and rebranding, opening up new doors in about 10 days. The new restaurant will be called Liberty Kitchen.
"I never thought that I'd have my own restaurant as a young chef," said owner and veteran Matt Lopez. “To be able to do that in my hometown, it's liberating. I have a liberty to really pursue my culinary aspirations in my restaurant and I also have the liberty to run the restaurant in the way that I see is fit."
The new place, located in Ingram, will have more parking and private eating areas, which the old location lacked. The restaurant will also be hiring for roughly four or five new positions to complete what Lopez hopes will be a 15-person staff.
"The feeling of intimacy is a lot greater in this location," Lopez said.
Lopez said some of the changes were spurred on by varying views between former co-owners.
"I feel in my heart that I wanted our company to be branded a certain way and that comes to the way you treat your employees, the way you are active in your community," Lopez said. "I just felt that the way I wanted to run was a little bit different than where maybe his moral compass was going."
Lopez said the food industry is notorious for being a negative work environment, something that he's experienced firsthand.
"I didn't get told thank you a lot as a young chef," he said. "I don't even think my executive knew I was in the building unless he had to yell at me about something. It's not a personal thing, it's just the culture of the restaurant industry."
That's why he's really focused on making sure that Liberty Kitchen will be a peaceful, kind place to work.
"I think the more that you show that you care and train and support and put that time and effort back into your staff, it's only going to show in the end result in your restaurant and any business," Lopez said. "They're going to try that much harder."
Liberty Kitchen will open in about 10 days but Lopez is also waiting to finish tying up some loose ends, such as getting a few permits.
Lopez did not give the address, since he said he is not ready to release it yet, but it will be located somewhere between where Kerrville ends and Ingram starts.
"I'm sure if you looked you could figure it out," Lopez said.
As for the old location on Earl Garrett Street, which Lopez had been renting, it is up to the owners of that property to decide what will go there next.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.