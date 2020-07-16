Kerrville Fire Department Chief Dannie Smith said Tuesday that the good news out of that announcement is that local officials believe the number of active cases will go down significantly. In a presentation to the Kerrville City Council, Smith said he expects that number to fall to slightly more than 100 — far less than the current number of nearly 180 given by the state.
The state decided to move the tracking of active cases back to local governments because it was so backlogged when it came to determining active cases. Texas currently has 129,000 active cases of coronavirus.
There’s still a level of confusion on how this will be handled, because the only reliable source of testing information has been Peterson Health, which just reports positive tests through its screening system at Peterson Regional Medical Center and an urgent care center.
During the meeting, Smith also revealed that 747 people received cheek swab screening at the Doyle School Community Center on Tuesday. The screening was hampered by a miscommunication between the state and local officials about the need to make appointments, but once the county and city corrected the matter hundreds showed up to be tested.
However, the Texas Military Department will be ending its screening events starting July 31 and then transitioning to a private contractor to handle the work. Those details are still being worked out but the vendor will be able to perform 200-300 tests at one time.
When it comes to enforcing the state’s mask order, City Manager Mark McDaniel said the city didn’t want to be overbearing when it comes to enforcement, but would issue guidances if there were resident complaints about businesses not complying with Gov. Greg Abbott’s order.
We don’t have the resources to be the COVID police,” McDaniel told the City Council. So, we will encourage and we will educate if it becomes a confrontational situation, where it escalates into another type of violation, like disorderly conduct, the police will get involved.”
