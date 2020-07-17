Calvin Arno Ransleben
October 1941 - July 2020
Calvin Arno Ransleben passed away on July 15 at the age of 78. He was born on October 23, 1941 in Fredericksburg, Texas to Alwin and Mathilda (Mund) Ransleben and was a lifelong member of Holy Ghost Lutheran Church.
Calvin is survived by his wife of 53 years Betty (Kunz) and his daughter and son-in-law Kristy and Shaun Danz along with his grandson Kannon Mycal Danz.
Calvin is also survived by a brother Wilbert Ransleben and sister Annie Mae Isenberg along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son; Robbie Ransleben, his parents and 2 brothers – Elroy Ransleben and Dayton Ransleben.
Upon graduation from Fredericksburg High School, Calvin was a carpenter and then was a supervisor at Mooney Aircraft in Kerrville, Texas for 36 years. He was honored to have been elected and serve as Gillespie County Commissioner precinct 3 for sixteen years. He was so happy to be able to serve and give back to a county that had provided him so much joy.
Aside from his career, Calvin spent countless hours on his family property. He raised commercial show pigs for 25 years and was an avid supporter of the stock show and livestock communities. Calvin was involved with the Gillespie County Youth Livestock Show as an exhibitor, volunteer, competitor, mentor and fan. Recently, his biggest joy was helping and watching his grandson exhibit lambs and goats at the stock shows. The countless hours in the barn feeding, strategizing, exercising and just being with Kannon brought him so much joy. Calvin had a lifelong love of agriculture; he worked hard and enjoyed farming and ranching his family land and raising cattle. He had a firm belief that if you were fortunate enough to have a piece of God’s country, it was your duty to leave it better then when you received it.
Calvin was a kind and gentle man, yet a fierce competitor. He believed if you were going to do something you should only try your best or you were wasting your time. He had a work ethic second to none; he was truly a rare and special creature.
He was loved by so many and was cherished by his family. He will be dearly missed.
Private Graveside Services and Interment will be held on Saturday July 18th at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. David Priem officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Gillespie County Youth Livestock Show Association, EB Research Partnership, or to the charity of one’s choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.