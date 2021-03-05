Amelia Balser hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning, but the Lady Antlers were outmatched by a loaded Medina Valley ballclub.
The Panthers were led by McKenzee Kennedy who hit two grand slams to put away the Lady Antlers, 21-4.
It was a tough night for the Lady Antlers, who were short a few players on the roster.
All of Tivy’s runs were scored in the bottom of the third inning.
In addition to Balser’s home run, Gabby Watts scored Ragan Shafer to start things off.
Olivia Ortiz hit an RBI-Double scoring Roth and Hannah Delgado drove in Watts to give the Antlers their four runs on the night.
Roth and Shafer were also responsible for a double apiece Friday night.
Amelia Balser pitched the first two innings of the game and was relieved by Christy Medina.
Despite a tough night, Balser struck out two batters and delivered 40 strikes in 79 total pitches.
Medina had two strikeouts and 34 total strikes in 63 pitches.
UP NEXT
Tivy will travel to Seguin to play the Matadors on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.
