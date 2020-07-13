Following comments from concerned citizens, county commissioners declined to issue a county-level mandate that would echo or enforce the governor’s recent face mask order.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s July 2 order requires people in Texas to “wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity or other building or space open to the public, or when in an outdoor public space, wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household,” with some exceptions.
At the request of a citizen, the following item was placed on the commissioners court’s Monday agenda: “Consider, discuss and take appropriate action regarding making masks mandatory in all buildings in Kerr County, as well as outdoor as appropriate, per Governor Abbott’s Executive Order.”
Several members of the public spoke out against enforcement of the order. The local sheriff has declined to enforce it, citing concerns over constitutionality and insufficient personnel, among other issues.
County commissioners Tom Moser, Jonathan Letz and Don Harris spoke out against forcing people to wear face masks. Commissioner Harley Belew made no comment on the issue during that discussion, but nodded agreement with some of his colleagues' comments. Belew's stance was no secret — he’s consistently opposed face mask orders throughout the pandemic. Therefore, with all four commissioners opposed, no motion was offered and the court moved onto its next agenda item.
Public comments and the Kerr County Commissioners Court's deliberation on the issue can be viewed here.
(1) comment
Thanks for nothing. Voting is important folks. We do pay these people. Thanks Judge Kelly; you try.
