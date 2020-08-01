The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that the number of active coronavirus cases in Kerr County dropped to an estimated 39 people on Saturday.
Since Peterson Health does not report cases on the weekend, the number can only be an estimate. Kerr County and Peterson Health said there were 376 total cases on Friday. There's a consistent lag in the data from the state.
There were no new deaths in Kerr County, according to the state.
However, the situation across the state continued to produce thousands of new cases and 9,539 were reported on Saturday — the biggest number of the week. The number of deaths reported was 268, driving the state's death toll from the virus to 6,837.
