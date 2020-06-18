Gillespie County reported four new coronavirus infections today.
“The individuals are currently isolating at home,” states a press release posted on the City of Fredericksburg’s Facebook page. “It has been determined that all four cases are associated with community spread of the virus.”
Including these four recent cases, there have been 14 infections in Gillespie County since the pandemic started.
Gillespie County Judge Mark Stroeher attributed the recent uptick in infections to increased tourism and business activity, according to the news release.
“Please continue to practice social distancing and wear masks whenever possible,” Stroeher said in the news release.
