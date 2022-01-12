Warm temperatures and fire dangers through Friday; Very windy and colder Saturday Cary.Burgess@dailytimes.com Cary Burgess Author email Jan 12, 2022 Jan 12, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email This NWS model forecast shows the swing in temperatures and model differences with regard to high temperatures in the coming days. NWS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There are several weather highlights to cover in this edition of the weather column. Fire dangers are in the forecast Friday and Saturday due to gusty winds and low humidity values.A very windy cold front brings colder temperatures Saturday, and wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph are possible during the day Saturday. The worst part of this forecast is the continuation of drier-than-average rainfall projections through early next week. MUCH WARMER THURSDAYMostly sunny skies should rule the weather forecast Thursday afternoon. High temperatures rebound nicely during the day, thanks to southwest winds.Highs warm into the lower and middle 70s. Southwest winds become northwest during the day at 5 to 15 mph. This should be a dry wind with no precipitation in the forecast. FAIR SKIES AND COOL THURSDAY NIGHTSeasonably cool temperatures are in the forecast Thursday night. Low temperatures are tricky, due to some cloud cover potential, but most areas should drop to between 32 and 37 degrees. A light freeze is possible for low-lying areas. Light winds are expected overnight. ELEVATED FIRE DANGERS FRIDAYSouthwest winds promote higher fire dangers Friday afternoon. Daytime highs climb into the middle 70s with southwest winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.Humidity values should drop to levels between 15 and 25%, creating wildfire and grassfire dangers across the area. VERY WINDY COLD FRONT OVERNIGHT FRIDAY INTO SATURDAYA strong polar cold front invades the area between midnight and 6 a.m. Saturday. This front brings north winds up to 20 and 30 mph, with gusts over 40 mph possible.There is a low chance of a sprinkle or shower, but most areas look dry. Lows drop into the 30s and 40s. HIGH FIRE DANGERS, WINDY AND COLD SATURDAYFire dangers may be critical Saturday, despite colder air moving across the region. Highs remain in the upper 40s to lower 50s. North winds increase to 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph possible.Humidity values between 15 and 25% will combine with the drought and strong winds to produce critical fire dangers. Rapidly spreading wildfires are possible during the day. 