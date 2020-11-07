The Tivy Antlers are arguably in the toughest district in Class 5A.
Saturday, they faced the top team in the district and the No. 2 team in the state.
New Braunfels Canyon swept the Lady Antlers 3-0 at Antler Gym Saturday afternoon.
Ally Scheidle was held in check, but still recorded 12 kills, 11 digs and two blocks for the Lady Antlers.
Neva Henderson, Hailey Davis and Tyler Elkins served well and had two aces apiece against Canyon.
Neva Henderson also led the team in assists with ten in the three set match.
Tivy falls to 13-7 overall, 9-5 in district play.
All of Tivy's losses have come to state-ranked opponents including Dripping Springs, New Braunfels Canyon, Medina Valley and Alamo Heights.
UP NEXT:
Tivy will travel to Boerne Champion Tuesday, Nov. 10.
The varsity match is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.