TIVY LOOKING FOR FIRST WIN
The Tivy Antlers finally get a chance to protect their own turf as they host Killeen Shoemaker Friday night at Antler Stadium.
Tivy’s schedule has certainly been difficult and this week will be no exception.
Tivy has been shut out twice in their first two games.
Both losses were against quality playoff contenders.
Through the first two games of a delayed season, Tivy’s defense has played exceptionally well.
The offense is searching for answers but has shown the ability to put together nice drives.
Despite a 28-0 loss to Calallen last Friday, there was a glimpse of improvement on offense.
Fisher Middleton returned to the lineup and rushed for over 80 yards.
Middleton had three good runs over ten yards and appears poised to break out soon.
Tivy coach David Jones is not letting an 0-2 record distract the team.
He feels that playing tough non-district opponents will place the team in better position to win when district play starts later this month.
Jones said, “The schedule we are playing will reap benefits when we enter into district play.”
He is not disappointed with the effort of his rebuilding team.
“We feel we are playing hard and are improving daily,” Jones said of his tough start to the season. “We have played really well on the defensive side of the ball. We continue to work extremely hard on the offensive side.”
Killeen Shoemaker is a 6A school that went to the playoffs last year, so the schedule does not get easier for the Antlers.
Jones said that Shoemaker will be a “great test” for his football team.
“We are looking forward to the challenge,” Jones said.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Antler Stadium.
INGRAM TRAVELS TO SONORA
The Ingram Warriors had a bye week last week.
They will face Sonora on the road Friday night at 7 p.m.
Ingram is undefeated at 5-0 and will be facing a Sonora team that won 44-42 in double overtime against Eldorado Friday night.
Ingram Coach Duane Kroeker said, "Our players and coaching staff have done a great job preparing for our opponents."
He attributes several things to the Warriors success including a spectacular turnover ratio of +18 at the moment.
"That is a very important stat to any team's success," Kroeker added.
Coach Kroeker knows Sonora will come out ready to play Friday night.
"Sonora has a long standing tradition of success," Kroeker said of his opponent this week. "Coach Sherrill will have his young men ready to play. We look forward to the challenge."
COMFORT SEEKING 7-0 START
The Comfort Bobcats defeated Hondo 34-20 Friday night.
They will travel to Llano for a 7:30 p.m. battle on the road.
The winner of this game will sit in sole possession of first place in district play.
Both teams are explosive on offense and have stout defensive units.
Coach Brandon Easterly says his team is doing a “great job” and has done what has been asked of them.
“They truly care for each other and want to do everything they can to succeed,” Easterly said.
He knows that Llano will be a tough district foe.
“They are well coached, play hard and are very talented, “ Easterly assessed. “We will have to play at a very high level this week.”
HARPER TACKLES MASON ON THE ROAD
The Harper Longhorns have won two straight games.
They face the Mason Punchers Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Mason.
Coach Chad Zenner expects Mason to be a “quality” opponent.
“I can’t wait to watch our kids get after it,” Zenner said.
CENTER POINT AT HOME AGAINST OZONA
The Pirates seek their first win of the season hosting Ozona at home.
Ozona is 3-2 and is coming off a 20-14 win over Brady Friday night.
Center Point fell to Mason 48-7.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
