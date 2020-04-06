Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly spent a considerable amount of time on Monday morning urging people to ask themselves if their trips out of the house were essential and necessary.
All of this was focused on a discussion by the Kerr County Commissioners about the need to continue with a county order on a disaster declaration — that was essentially rendered moot by Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order from last week telling people to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic over the next several days and weeks.
"The only businesses that I saw closed were tanning salons, beauty shops, barber shops — everything else was pretty much open," Kelly said. "Everybody was treating this as business as usual. I don't think it was the governor's intent to be life as usual ... if that virus gets here, it's going to be a beast."
Abbott’s order, issued March 31, prohibits some business operations, such as gyms, cosmetology salons and indoor restaurants, and asks people to avoid leaving their homes, but stops short of being a shelter-in-place order.
Kelly said the governor’s executive order was to reign in mayors and judges in the state’s larger cities and counties that had issued sweeping orders that could conflict with the state’s authority. However, Abbott’s order also stops those same mayors and judges from taking no action, which was also happening.
Kelly said Kendall County Judge Darrel Lux, who closed some parks last week, including Comfort Park, asked him whether golf courses were open in Kerr County.
"I had to unfortunately report that they are," Kelly said. "I'm not sure why that's such a great idea, but...."
Precinct 1 County Commissioner Harley Belew and Precinct 2 County Commissioner Tom Moser offered some pushback at this point, noting that golfing was an open-air activity and is exercise.
"But it's not personal responsibility, that's the point I'm making," Kelly replied.
Belew took issue with this idea.
"I even had a friend who asked if it's OK to go hunting," Belew said. "Well this is crazy. It's not going to hurt anybody to go hunting, it's not going to hurt anybody to hit balls around the golf course in the fresh air. This idea that we're going to hunker down and hide under the couch or something and act like something's coming to get us versus just exercising good judgment and responsibility, that's what the -- the governor treated Texans like adults, which is what we want. So I am for that, I think you are too."
Kelly replied, “I am, too.”
Precinct 4 County Commissioner Don Harris chimed in, saying people can "get out there, do your walking, do your jogging, hunting, fishing, whatever, but use common sense when you do."
Kelly later said that if more people don't start minimizing travel outside their homes, the governor likely will issue a more restrictive order.
Although Kelly acknowledged the governor's order didn't call on people to shelter-in-place, he said the intent behind it was to have people reduce the potential for spreading the coronavirus. He spoke of his experience that morning driving into Kerrville from the Hunt area and seeing a large number of trucks headed west loaded down with construction materials. He questioned whether all that activity was necessary during the pandemic.
At a previous meeting, Kelly had acknowledged that home construction was considered an activity exempt from the governor's order shutting many businesses not deemed essential. But he expressed frustration that it seemed the intent of the order was not being followed and said more than once that people didn't seem to be exercising personal responsibility. Kelly described a conversation he had recently with his son, a "chuck 'n truck" contractor, who had argued that for him and others, their jobs were essential because maintaining income is necessary.
"I said, son, is that necessary for the people you're working for, or essential to the public?" Kelly said.
Kelly also noted that the only face masks he'd seen that morning so far were the ones he brought to work at the courthouse. The governor's order didn't mention face masks, but the Centers for Disease Control, on its website "recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission."
There were two confirmed coronavirus infections in Kerr County as of Monday morning. At least 337,971 cases have been confirmed nationally, 6,812 of those in Texas, and 9,654 people have died in the U.S., including 127 in Texas, according to state health department figures.
The commissioners court didn't renew the judge's disaster declaration issued last month, because they didn't have to; they read the March 30 version of the order and noted it is effective until canceled by the commissioners court.
Commissioners court members spent most of the time at their Monday meeting discussing the pandemic, but they voted on some routine items, such as paying bills as presented by staff.
Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves was present and wanted to remind people to avoid coming to pay their property taxes in person. He and other elected officials expressed concern at seeing many elderly people — who are more vulnerable to the coronavirus — come to the courthouse last week to pay quarterly payments due March 31.
"We're grateful for that and we appreciate it, but for safety, I would urge, utilize the mail, utilize the online system or just give us a call," Reeves said. He said people can call 830-792-2242.
The tax office is functioning, but it's closed to in-person visits from the public. Other county offices are functioning the same way and staff are working from home when possible.
Reeves also reminded people that the vehicle registration requirements are suspended for now -- until 60 days after the governor lifts the state of emergency, he said. Some auto shops are still doing vehicle inspections, however, Reeves noted.
I would like to know where our County Judge got his information about COVID-19 being affected by "hot weather". This is misinformation according to the World Health Organization. Our local leaders should be above spreading misinformation to our community. And golf courses do not fall under any of the "essential businesses" so why are the golf courses in Kerrville still open following Governor Abbotts Executive Order?
