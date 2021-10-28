The playoff picture should come into focus after this weekend’s full slate of high school football games across the Hill Country.
Weather conditions look perfect for late October, as fans flock to local stadiums across the region. Bring a jacket with cool weather expected after sunset.
KERRVILLE TIVY AT MEDINA VALLEY
-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29
-Medina Valley High School Stadium
The Tivy Antlers are seeking another district victory on the heels of a 49-34 defeat at the hands of Floresville on Friday.
The loss came at a high price for the Antlers. Leading receiver Jackson Johnston is still recuperating from a serious knee injury he suffered in the third quarter of last week’s district contest.
Tivy produced 500 yards of total offense Friday night but gave up 485 yards of total offense on the flip side of the equation.
Fisher Middleton, Ryan Maberry and Logan Edmonds scored touchdowns in last week’s contest, and Jake Layton passed for one touchdown during the game.
Penalties were a factor. Tivy committed eight penalties for a total of 88 yards.
This will be a critical week for the Antlers. A win will boost the team’s confidence and give them a chance to make the playoffs despite a season filled with adversity.
Tivy Head Coach David Jones knows how important this road game is for the team.
“It determines a lot of the goals that we have worked for,” Jones said. “We wanted to be in the playoffs, and it determines if we get to play or not, so it’s a huge game as far as us meeting one of our main goals.”
A victory over Medina Valley will be a huge step toward making the playoffs this season. Medina Valley is in a similar position to Tivy. Both teams have one district win and are needing a victory to move forward.
“They are very deliberate on offense, not a highly explosive offense, but a grounded out run offense,” Jones said. “They are a very big and physical football team that wants to keep the points low.”
Jones wants the Antlers to control the tempo of the game and maximize possession of the football offensively.
“We want to score with our possessions,” Jones said. “We want to eliminate mistakes that will shorten the field for them.”
Jones is extremely proud of the resilience his players have displayed during a season that has not gone the way the team expected.
“It’s incredible what they’ve had to go through and what they have been fighting through,” Jones said. “They’ve done a great job of continually staying the course and continually showing up with great attitudes. They’ve done everything they can do out there.”
BRADY AT INGRAM
-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29
-Warrior Stadium
The Ingram Warriors are at home Friday night to play under the lights against Brady.
Ingram was defeated by Ballinger, 61-0, last Friday. The Warriors are ready to bounce back and have practiced hard to prepare for this week’s matchup.
Ingram Head Coach Tate DeMasco said his team has come out to practice ready to go this week, despite the loss.
“Saturday morning, all of the kids were up here, and they went to lift and run and get back on a regular schedule,” DeMasco said. “The majority of our team is young, so the next two weeks are pretty crucial to the development of our program. I’m expecting to play our best game Friday night.”
DeMasco has been really pleased with the effort of his secondary and receiving corps this week in practice.
“Our secondary and our wide receiver play has been really good at times,” DeMasco said. “They’ve had some really good practices this week.”
Brady is another tough district foe in a very difficult district for Ingram, and the Warriors expect this game to be another dogfight.
“They are in second place right now, and they are a good team,” DeMasco said. “It’s not about them; it’s about us and the way we execute and the way we do things, so if we can do that on a consistent basis, then we will always give ourselves a chance to win.”
Ingram will have that opportunity Friday night at Warrior Stadium with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
OLH AT SAN ANTONIO LUTHERAN
-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29
-San Antonio Lutheran High School
Our Lady of the Hills is coming off of an incredible 174-point affair against Texas School for the Deaf. OLH scored 74 points while giving up 100 against TSD. The game was all about offense for both squads.
“They couldn’t stop us, and we couldn’t stop them,” OLH Head Coach Brock Kenyon said. “They held us on three drives, when we had Treves Hyde go down during the game, and that was the deciding factor in the score. It was a track meet.”
Kenyon’s focus this week has been on improving the defensive schemes for OLH, heading into this Friday’s game against San Antonio Lutheran.
“This whole week has been primarily focused on defense,” Kenyon said. “Our main goal will be to put pressure on them on defense, and we just need to keep doing our thing on offense.”
BLANCO AT COMFORT
-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29
-Bobcat Stadium
The Comfort Bobcats are licking their wounds after a 66-20 loss to Lago Vista on the road last Friday.
The Bobcats continue to practice with intensity, as another district opponent looms on the schedule this week against Blanco.
“We’ve probably had two of our best days this week that we have had in a long time,” Comfort Head Coach Brandon Easterly said. “We’re pretty close to getting everyone back, so that’s been nice. We’re looking forward to Friday.”
Despite the loss last Friday night, Comfort continues to make strides offensively.
“That’s probably one of the best offensive performances that we’ve had,” Easterly said. “We put the ball on the ground too many times. We fumbled it the first two plays of the game. Besides those, we moved the ball well and had some good drives, and it was definitely promising to see.”
Sam Tucker had 50 yards rushing, and Tristan Crawford scored one rushing touchdown last week. Tucker Weyel returned to the lineup for five receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown.
“It was good to have Tucker back,” Easterly said. “He did well. We had to put him in at tight end more than anywhere else, and it was really good to see.”
Blanco will be another tough district contest with a history of being tough to play.
“They are a tradition-rich team,” Easterly said. “They always play us well, and it will be a huge game with playoff implications.”
CENTER POINT AT JOHNSON CITY
-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29
-Eagle Field in Johnson City
The Center Point Pirates are coming off of a 35-9 loss to Harper last Friday.
This week, the focus shifts to making a road trip to Johnson City with hopes of earning a victory in district play.
Center Point continues to grow as the team gains experience on the playing field.
“We continue to be able to move personnel into different spots,” Center Point Head Coach Damian Van Winkle said. “Lots of players are learning multiple positions which helps us now, but gives great experience for younger players in the future.”
Van Winkle expects Johnson City to be a very aggressive opponent.
“Johnson City is athletic, physical and skilled,” Van Winkle said. “They do a great job at finding their opponent’s weaknesses and exploiting them.”
Despite a record of 2-6 overall and 0-3 in district play, Van Winkle sees promise in his young football program.
“At this point in the season, we’d like to let our fans know we appreciate their support for the team and Center Point athletics,” Van Winkle said. “We’d also like our fans to know we’re working hard to try to get a couple more wins before the season is over despite having to deal with the losses of players and coaches for the season due to injury, illness and other unforeseen circumstances.”
HARPER AT OZONA
-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29
-Lion Stadium in Ozona
The Harper Longhorns are facing two crucial district games after defeating the Center Point Pirates, 35-9, last Friday.
Harper is 7-1 on the season and owns a 2-1 district record, which ties them with Johnson City and Ozona in district play.
Harper’s last two opponents happen to be Ozona this Friday and Johnson City next Friday.
A win Friday night over Ozona will likely secure Harper a playoff bid. Harper’s only loss has been against Mason, which sits atop District 14-2A with a record of 7-1 overall and 3-0 in district play.
Harper will rely on the combination of Braden Strickland at quarterback and a host of running backs, including Bryson Lake and Jack Helfrich, to potentially clinch a spot in the playoffs Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.