Wayne Elmer Lee
January 1945 - June 2020
Wayne Elmer Lee, 75, of Ingram, Texas, went to be with our Lord on June 18, 2020. He was born on January 31, 1945 to Earl and Zadie Lee.
Mr. Lee was a resident of Kerr County his entire life. He cut and supplied wood for Bill Miller BBQ for 50-plus years.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Frances, four brothers, three sisters and many kids and grandkids.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Friday, June 26, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 AM, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Nichols Cemetery with Pastor Randy Dean officiating.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
