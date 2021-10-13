Kerrville police are looking for this person, who they accuse of burglarizing a car and stealing a purse before entering the Valero Circle K, 505 Sidney Baker St, at about 6:50 a.m. Tuesday. The suspect used the victim’s credit and debit cards to make a purchase, police say.
Kerrville police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing a purse and using credit cards without authorization at a gas station on Tuesday.
A male suspect burglarized a car and stole a purse before entering the Valero Circle K, 505 Sidney Baker St., at about 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the Kerrville Police Department.
“The suspect used the victim’s credit and debit cards to make a purchase,” reads the statement. “The suspect then walked to Walgreens where he used the victim's credit card to purchase Visa reloadable gift cards. The suspect also utilized an online payment app to steal money from the victim’s personal bank account.”
Police released images of the suspect obtained from Circle K in-store video.
“The suspect appears to be possibly a Hispanic male with black hair,” reads the statement. “The suspect was wearing a tan ball cap with a dark emblem on front, a long sleeve blue plaid button-up shirt, dark pants and black shoes with white laces.”
Police asked anyone with information about the suspect to call 830-257-8181 or Kerr County Crime Stoppers at 830-896-8477 (TIPS).
