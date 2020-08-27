Racing for a Remedy Profile of a Killer

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID-RML via AP)

In a bit of good news for Kerr County on Thursday, Peterson Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since June 30. 

In addition, two people were released from Peterson Regional Medical Center, driving the number of those hospitalized with the virus down to three. 

Kerr County's current numbers are 442 people have tested positive since April 1. However, testing results have still not been returned from Curative Inc., a state contractor that performs screenings, which tested 221 people on Monday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. 

