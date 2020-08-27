In a bit of good news for Kerr County on Thursday, Peterson Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since June 30.
In addition, two people were released from Peterson Regional Medical Center, driving the number of those hospitalized with the virus down to three.
Kerr County's current numbers are 442 people have tested positive since April 1. However, testing results have still not been returned from Curative Inc., a state contractor that performs screenings, which tested 221 people on Monday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
