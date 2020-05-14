Ten Kerr County residents are among at least 42,403 people in Texas who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. At least four of the 10 were still recovering.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 17,726 statewide, according to the state health department.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 219 were reporting coronavirus infections, according to the health department. At least 1,158 people had died from the disease in Texas and 587,431 had been tested. An estimated 23,519 people had recovered from the disease in Texas. Those currently hospitalized in Texas with COVID-19 totaled 1,676.
Nationwide, 243,430 people have recovered from the disease, 1,390,764 have been infected and 84,136 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 9,974,831 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 4,371,611 had been infected since the pandemic began, 297,682 had died, and 1,562,673 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections
Harris County
8,416
Dallas County
6,359
Tarrant County
3,810
Travis County
2,235
Bexar County
1,942
El Paso County
1,413
Fort Bend County
1,404
Potter County
1,327
Denton County
968
Collin County
963
Confirmed infections in nearby counties
Kendall County - 20
Bandera County - 6
Gillespie - 4
Kimble - 1
Medina County - 45
Uvalde County - 6
Blanco County - 6
Llano County - 3
Mason County - 28
Hays County - 214
Comal County - 68
Frio County - 34
Zavala - 9
More than 140,000 Texans filed for unemployment last week
Last week, 141,672 Texans filed for unemployment, bringing the total number of claims to 1.9 million in the past two months.
This comes as state and local orders aiming to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic have shuttered stores and led to massive layoffs and furloughs. And likely thousands more are still struggling to apply, running into website crashes and busy phone lines. Nationwide, just shy of 3 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.
Last week’s claims are down more than 40% from the week ending May 2, when more than 240,000 Texans filed for unemployment.
The Texas Workforce Commission has paid out over $5.2 billion in benefits, using state and federal funding, Cisco Gamez, a spokesperson for the commission, said at a Wednesday media briefing.
Texas meatpacking plant reverses course, will allow state to test workers
With its workforce at the center of a growing coronavirus outbreak in the Texas Panhandle, the massive JBS Beef meatpacking plant north of Amarillo said Wednesday afternoon that it would work with state health officials to begin testing its roughly 3,000 employees. The company initially rejected the state's offer to test all of its employees, according to a state spokesperson.
A state response team recently created to facilitate testing in the Texas Panhandle has checked thousands of workers at another nearby plant but had not been allowed to test workers at the JBS plant in Cactus, said Seth Christensen, a spokesperson for the Texas Division of Emergency Management. JBS Beef said in a statement Tuesday evening that there were "no plans" for targeted testing of its mostly immigrant workforce. At least one meatpacking plant employee has died after being infected, and others remain hospitalized.
Late Wednesday afternoon, after the Tribune reported on the lack of testing, the company issued a new statement saying "we have been in conversations this afternoon to finalize the logistics for the testing, which will happen late next week."
Texas bar owners say they're going broke and are desperate for Abbott to lay out a reopening plan
Emil Bragdon's bars have been shut down for almost two months, and he's running out of money. And lately, he's been asking himself: What would Shelley Luther do?
Bragdon said he and other bar owners across Texas that he talks to are seriously contemplating opening up illegally to get the governor’s attention.
After all, it worked for hair salons, Bragdon reasons, referring to Luther, the Dallas businesswoman who gained national attention for illegally reopening her salon and being sentenced to jail after refusing to apologize. Gov. Greg Abbott ultimately allowed salons to reopen May 8 — more than a week ahead of his initial schedule — after Luther’s ruckus and pressure from within his own party.
“This one lady did it, and she got a lot of attention and now all the salons are open,” Bragdon said. “Is that something we have to do? Because if we have to do that, we'll do it.”
Texas bar owners like Bragdon and out-of-work bartenders say they’re desperate for Abbott to set a date and outline procedures for their reopening, as he’s already done for retail, restaurants, and most recently hair salons and barbershops.
“You’re definitely sitting closer to a stylist at a salon than you are with other people at the bar,” said Jennifer Bonilla, who has worked as a bartender at The Billiard Den in Richardson for 11 years. She went from working five days a week to just two or three days in order to set up a socially distanced version of the bar for its eventual reopening. Now Bonilla barely makes enough to cover utilities for herself and her mother.
The bar industry has been completely shut down for more than 50 days, banned from takeout sales that have allowed some restaurants to limp by, even as restaurants were given some permissions to sell to-go booze. Texas bars have shed about 75,000 jobs and $630 million in revenue due to mandatory shutdowns. That’s also cost the state about $40 million in liquor tax revenue, said Kelsey Erickson Streufert, Texas Restaurant Association’s vice president of government affairs and advocacy.
“It’s been devastating,” Erickson Streufert said.
Last month, Abbott said he hoped to reopen bars "on or no later than mid-May.” He has since walked back the timeline for when bars can open their doors to customers, saying he first needs feedback from bar owners and doctors, given how much bars vary, especially when it comes to size.
Texas has deployed 2,000 contact tracers, plans to double that
State officials say they have about half of the contact tracers they need to spot and contain new cases of COVID-19, the San Antonio Express-News reported. An aide to Gov. Greg Abbott told the paper that 2,000 tracers have been deployed. That’s half of the 4,000 the governor wants in place by the end of the month.
Austin nursing home sued by family of worker who died of COVID-19
The family of an Austin nursing home worker who died of coronavirus last month is suing the facility and its operators, saying they didn’t take appropriate steps to prevent an outbreak that has killed 18 patients and infected many more, the Austin American-Statesman reported.
Texas is spending $45 million on new coronavirus tests that prisoners are conducting themselves
Texas is spending $45 million on 300,000 new coronavirus tests to largely be used in the infected state prison system, according to a Texas Department of Emergency Management purchase order.
Unlike the often-painful nasal swabs most commonly associated with testing for the new coronavirus, the prison tests, bought from a months-old company in California, are oral swabs that patients administer themselves. But like every other test for the pandemic-causing virus, it isn’t perfect.
The new test by Curative, a startup in the Los Angeles metro area, has a 10% rate of producing false negatives, CEO and founder Fred Turner said in an email to The Texas Tribune on Wednesday. But all tests for the coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, have false negative rates, he told dot.LA earlier this month.
“In our studies, we demonstrated that the sensitivity is at least as good if not better than the nasal pharyngeal swab tests,” which he calls “brain swabs,” Turner said in the dot.LA interview.
Still, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said with its emergency authorization of the Curative test that if people are symptomatic but have a negative result, there should be follow-up testing. A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said medical testing, which has been much slower comparatively, will still continue along with the new testing.
As of Wednesday, nearly 1,800 inmates and 700 employees in Texas’ 104 state-run prisons and jails had tested positive for the coronavirus, according to agency reports. More than 72% of inmates tested were confirmed to have the virus. But with nearly 140,000 inmates in TDCJ, less than 2% of the prison population had been tested.
Texas attorney general asks state Supreme Court to step into fight over voting by mail
In a bit of judicial leapfrog, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the Texas Supreme Court to weigh in on his interpretation of how voters can qualify for absentee ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.
Various lawsuits are pending over whether eligibility for mail-in ballots can be expanded to voters who risk contracting the virus by voting in person. Paxton believes it can't, and he asked the state's highest civil court Wednesday to issue a relatively rare writ of mandamus preventing local election officials from doing so.
In a motion filed Wednesday, the Republican attorney general asked the Texas Supreme Court to order election officials in some of the biggest, largely Democratic counties in the state to follow his reading of existing eligibility requirements for absentee voting, arguing the court must step in quickly because those county officials intend to apply an “incorrect reading” of state law.
Federal and state courts are considering legal challenges to the state’s rules for voting by mail that seek to extend eligibility to voters who lack immunity to the new coronavirus. Primary runoff elections are set for July, and new ground rules could also come into play for the November general election.
Paxton has been fighting individual Texas voters, state Democrats and civil rights organizations asking the courts to rule that susceptibility to the coronavirus counts as a disability under state election law and is a legally valid reason for voters to request an absentee ballot. At least one state district judge in Travis County has ruled their way, though the state is appealing that ruling.
The Texas election code defines disability as a “sickness or physical condition” that prevents a voter from appearing in person without the risk of “injuring the voter’s health.” Travis County District Judge Tim Sulak ruled lack of immunity to the virus falls under that definition.
The election officials Paxton is targeting — county clerks or election administrators in Harris, Dallas, Travis, El Paso and Cameron counties — have generally indicated they will process mail-in ballots that cite a disability in accordance with the law and court rulings.
In his filing, Paxton argued that county election officials are refusing “to discharge” their duty to reject applications to vote by mail from voters who don’t qualify under the state’s existing eligibility criteria.
“They have instead determined that the coronavirus pandemic allows them to unilaterally expand the Legislature’s determination of who is eligible to vote by mail,” Paxton wrote. “To the local election officials of Travis, Harris, Cameron, Dallas, and El Paso Counties —all Respondents here —a ‘disability’ does not mean a ‘sickness or physical condition.’ Instead, it means a generalized fear common to all voters of contracting disease.”
Coronavirus in Texas: State reports highest one-day COVID-19 tests totals
Texas reported that it conducted 49,259 tests Wednesday, the highest one-day total reported since the pandemic began. According to a Texas Department of State Health Services spokesperson, the department received a large batch of tests results from laboratories.
The state also reported 1,355 new cases Wednesday— the second-highest increase since the state began reporting coronavirus case counts. The highest daily total was 1,441 new cases April 10. The total number of known cases has reached 42,403. No new counties reported their first cases Wednesday; over 85% of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
Texas' reliance on growth hid lack of preparation for coronavirus crises, report says
The economic growth Texas experienced in recent years hid how the state’s political, social and health care systems were unprepared to deal with the crises now being wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released Wednesday by the University of Houston and the University of Texas at Austin.
“When Texas’s economy was booming, we assumed that we could simply grow our way out of any problems or address them in strictly political terms,” the report read. “In some ways, it was a luxury of affluence.”
The report, called “A Playbook for Resiliency: Creating Opportunity for All Texans,” outlines a nine-step plan to sustain the state’s economy for the long run and through economic downturns in hopes of reaching “an inclusive and more resilient Texas.” The suggestions include encouraging more economic partnerships between regions across the state, investing in public health and rural communities, refurbishing the state’s infrastructure, and diversifying the economy with a serious focus on clean and alternative energy “— and avoid the old debates or forced trade-offs of environment versus business.”
The report released by the two universities Wednesday says state officials have historically focused on growth within the “Texas triangle” — bound by the Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin areas — while “much of the rest of the state, particularly rural areas, have been in decline.”
"It is a tale of two Texases: one, an urban powerhouse with a rising knowledge economy that craves more educated talent and the other, smaller towns and open ranges whose legacy agriculture, manufacturing, and oil extraction businesses are contracting," read the report, authored by professor Steven W. Pedigo of UT-Austin's Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs and Dean Kirk Watson of the Hobby School of Public Affairs in Houston.
St. Edward's University lays off employees
Citing financial losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, St. Edward's University in Austin laid off an unknown number of employees Tuesday, according to an Austin American-Statesman report.
The university has been “profoundly and negatively impacted by COVID-19 pandemic in virtually every aspect of operations, from classroom instruction to athletics programs to facility management,” university President George E. Martin said in a letter to the community obtained by the Statesman.
It is unclear how many employees will be impacted, the Statesman reported. Some employees told the paper that institution-wide restructuring will occur in nine departments, and layoffs include some non-tenure-track and tenure-track positions.
Paul Quinn College helps to organize HBCU virtual graduation
A national commencement celebration for historically black colleges and universities will be livestreamed this weekend and will include speakers such as former President Barack Obama, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris and Paul Quinn College President Michael Sorrell, who helped organize the event, according to media reports.
The musical guests and speakers also include Kevin Hart and Wyclef Jean. Chase will stream the two-hour virtual event, which lists Paul Quinn College and Howard University among the members of its steering committee, on Twitter and YouTube at 1 p.m. Central time Saturday.
Sorrell promoted the event Tuesday evening on Twitter, saying it — and a virtual Sunday cookout organized by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Paul Quinn College and the United Negro College Fund — would be “fire.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.