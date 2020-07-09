I have been a lifelong resident of Kerrville and with my grandchildren it makes seven generations living here since 1872.
I have seen Kerrville grow with many changes taking place and besides so much traffic, it’s been for the better.
There have been some bad things happen here, it’s not a perfect town with perfect people and for the most part , it’s a great town to live in.
The worst thing to happen here has been the coronavirus.
People have gotten sick, two have died and no one knows how many more will get sick and/or die but we can do our best in helping to keep it at bay, possibly even stopping it!
We have come to know just how dangerous this virus is and sometimes we need to be reminded to wear a mask in public, to wash our hands and to keep our distance, especially when someone has a cough! It’s common sense and we need to use it to keep ourselves and others safe.
Please folks, let’s work together even while being apart. Some businesses may close and may continue to be closed but if we do the right thing they can be reopened and we can hopefully be able to enjoy our life in our beloved town once again. Let’s give our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren a better future.
Maria F. Rico, Kerrville
