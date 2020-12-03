Gusty winds and cold temperatures greeted soccer fans at the Kerrville Sports Complex Thursday night.
Our Lady of the Hills Soccer team entertained Boerne Geneva with girls and boys playing in a double-header.
The girls fought hard and played tough, but lost to Geneva 9-0 to start the night off.
The boys took the field next and returned the favor by shutting out Geneva 6-0.
Chase Bailey scored four goals in the victory with three goals coming in the second period.
Zeke Barrientos and Edgar Rodelo added a goal apiece to round out scoring for the Hawks.
OLH Coach Jorge Salinas said, "I'm proud of my goalkeeper Diego Garcia for keeping a shut out."
Hayden Juenke was a team leader providing assists on the field for OLH.
