I am writing because I want to remind folks to wear their masks properly. Properly means covering your nose as well as your mouth. Among other places, COVID-19 resides in your nose – that’s why they test you there.
With your nose uncovered, you could breathe COVID-19 in, and if you already have the flu, you will also breathe it out and likely infect others.
I don’t go to restaurants these days, but I do indulge in drive-thru food. I often see food handlers through the drive-thru window with masks not covering their noses. When I see this, I say something, and even called a manager about a food-preparer I saw wearing his mask under his chin.
Surprisingly, it turned out the manager was the person I saw! If employers don’t set the example, they and their employees are putting all of their patrons at risk.
I have heard that hourly wage workers are coming to work sick because they don’t get sick pay but still have to put food on their tables. This is understandable, but very dangerous. Employers, please help the situation by providing some sort of support for loyal, sick employees. Without loyal employees, your business would not thrive — you owe them some consideration.
Marian Russell, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.