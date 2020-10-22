Center Point Independent School District's secondary schools — grades six through 12 — will be closed on Friday as the district wrestles with a small outbreak of COVID-19 on the high school campus.
In a letter to parents, Center Point Superintendent Cody Newcomb said at least four students have tested positive for coronavirus. Some of those are athletes on the football and volleyball teams.
"With that in mind, and out of an abundance of
caution, we have sent all high school students home today and have begun deep cleaning that campus," Newcomb said.
Newcombe said the secondary campus will be deeply cleaned on Friday and through the weekend, but students will be expected to return to class on Monday. Students were sent home early on Thursday.
Elementary school students and staff will attend school as normally scheduled.
The outbreak among the football team has forced many to quarantine leading Center Point to postpone its game last week against Harper and then forfeit this week's game against Johnson City. The volleyball team ended its season because of a two-week quarantine among players.
"If your child has been directed to quarantine, they are not allowed to return to school until the date previously discussed with you," Newcomb wrote in his letter. "If you are not sure of your child’s return date, please contact the campus principal."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.