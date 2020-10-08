A Kerrville woman with a lengthy criminal history in Kerr County was jailed on suspicion of driving someone else’s vehicle without their consent.
Crystal Evans Griffin, who has pleaded guilty to assault four times over the years and has been to prison at least once, was arrested by a KPD officer on Oct. 7. She was arrested on a warrant stemming from an indictment that alleges she used a vehicle illegally on June 27.
Griffin was in the county jail as of Oct. 8 on a $10,000 bond — her 23rd arrest in Kerr County.
Since 2001, Griffin has been convicted of or pleaded guilty to misdemeanors such as possessing less than 2 ounces of marijuana, interfering with an emergency call, class A assault three times, violating a protective order, criminal trespassing four times, bailing jumping on a misdemeanor case, and resisting arrest. Her felonies, for which she was sentenced to two years in prison in 2010, include spitting on a jailer or deputy in the Kerr County jail; and hitting, slapping and choking an elderly person.
