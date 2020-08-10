Kerrville veterinarian Dr. Richard Grafe knew that he could always turn to Dr. Robert Dittmar for help when he needed it most.
It seemed to Grafe that Dittmar would drop what he was doing if he needed help, or advice, and be there for him.
“I was blessed to work with him,” Grafe said.
On Saturday, Dittmar was helping conduct an aerial survey of desert bighorn sheep for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in Brewster County near Marathon when the helicopter he was traveling in crashed in a remote canyon of Black Gap Wildlife Management Area in the southeast part of the county. Dittmar, along with two colleagues from TPWD were killed.
The other victims were Wildlife Biologist Dewey Stockbridge, Fish and Wildlife Technician Brandon White. The pilot, a private contractor, was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to El Paso for further treatment.
“No words can begin to express the depth of sadness we feel for the loss of our colleagues in this tragic accident,” said Carter Smith, TPWD Executive Director. “These men were consummate professionals, deeply liked and highly regarded by their peers and partners alike for the immense passion, dedication, and expertise they brought to their important work in wildlife management and veterinary medicine.”
The investigation into the crash is being handled by the Federal Aviation Administration that said the helicopter caught fire after the crash. The helicopter was 42-year-old Bell B-206 JetRanger, owned by a Tucson, Arizona-based company called Southwest Heliservices, which advertises itself as a company that works with various agencies, including those for game management.
Dittmar, who joined the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in 2014, once owned the Kerrville Veterinary Clinic before selling it to Dr. David Cardwell.
“I’m pleased that I got to work with him for several months,” said Grafe, who still works at the Kerrville clinic. “I couldn’t have been more blessed to have worked with him.”
Grafe said that he considers the influence of Cardwell and Dittmar as shaping his career, and making him the veterinarian that he is today.
Dittmar was an expert on chronic wasting disease in deer across the state, and regularly spoke about it locally before joining the state.
“Wildlife conservation in Texas lost three of its finest as they so honorably and dutifully carried out their calling to help survey, monitor and protect the bighorns of their beloved west Texas mountains,” Smith said. “We will miss Dewey, Brandon, and Dr. Bob deeply and dearly. All of us at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department send our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Stockbridge, White, and Dittmar families in the wake of this devastating tragedy and continue to pray for the health and recovery of the pilot.”
The Texas Department of Public Safety, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Texas Game Wardens are currently investigating the incident. Further details will be shared with the public as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.