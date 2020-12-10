The Ingram City Council appointed Kathy Rider as mayor and Carol Twiss as police chief at a special meeting on Thursday.
Rider, a former police officer for the city, replaced Brandon Rowan. Twiss, a former chief investigator for the sheriff's office, replaced Byron Griffin. Rowan and Griffin resigned effective this week.
The appointments come at a turbulent time, with all employees of the police department having submitted letters of resignation. The staff, which include a lieutenant, sergeant, four patrol officers and a clerk, had varying departure dates ranging from late this month to early next month.
“We are going to fill the vacancies as quickly as possible and are being assisted by the Kerr County sheriff's office for coverage until we are fully staffed," said Rider on Wednesday.
Twiss, addressing the audience in the council chambers on Thursday, said she is honored to have been chosen and will ensure the city has adequate law enforcement coverage with the assistance of the sheriff's office and a constable's office until new officers are secured for all positions.
Twiss also said she will work closely with the Ingram Independent School District to continue to provide security to campuses. She said she also will meet with local businesses daily to address any questions or concerns they might have. And for residents, an email system will be set up for them to contact the police department with questions or concerns, and she'll also be available by phone, she added.
"Thank you for trusting me," Twiss told the council before it adjourned.
More about Twiss, who has decades of experience in law enforcement, can be read here.
More recent news and background on this issue can be read here.
UPDATE: The council also accepted the resignation of Councilwoman Shirley Trees but tabled the issue of appointing someone to replace her. The council unanimously approved the appointments of Rider and Twiss.
