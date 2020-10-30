A 26-year-old Kerrville man received concurrent prison sentences totaling eight years pursuant to a plea agreement.
During an Oct. 29 hearing with 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III, Zachary Lee Cowan pleaded guilty to possessing 1-4 grams of methamphetamine. In August, Cowan pleaded guilty to evading arrest with a vehicle and was free on bond, but was accused by a sheriff’s deputy of possessing the meth on Oct. 15 and has been in the county jail since that day.
Cowan has been convicted of felony assault in Montgomery county and was accused of violating parole. He has a pending misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest stemming from the same incident in which he evaded arrest with a vehicle in Kerr County, according to court records.
