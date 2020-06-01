Schreiner University is definitely reopening for the fall semester, but it’s also prepared for a pivot if needed by the constraints of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, Schreiner University President Dr. Charlie McCormick was a guest on The Kerrville Daily Times’ weekday Facebook Live show — KDT Live — and said the document that will guide the reopening of the Kerrville campus will “a living document” and that it will be updated as they move through the summer heading toward the start of the school year.
“For a huge number of colleges and universities across the country, we are residential colleges and so our entire learning experience is not just embedded in the courses the students take but in their experience they have while on campus,” McCormick said. “It’s been a big adjustment for us.”
What has been a normal year for Schreiner would be a return in late August and the semester ending at Christmas. Now, the university will make that pivot toward two quarters — about seven weeks each — before adjourning for the semester at Thanksgiving. The start of school hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s expected to be in early August. In December, students will be offered a chance to take an online course during the winter break for free.
The other change is that every student will be tested for the virus, there will also be rigorous temperature checks and tuition will not be increased. On campus, masks are required to be worn and there’s regular health checks for the faculty and staff.
While these opportunities are coming, the university is still trying to manage the fallout from the Spring semester that wasn’t. The university’s graduation was pushed back to August.
All of these challenges are being felt by campuses across the country, and McCormick said he’s in contact with his peers at other universities, but there’s still a lot of unknowns when it comes to how to manage coronavirus.
“We are going to consider it a living document,” McCormick said of the university’s plan to reopen for the fall. “We will continue to update it and adjust it as we move through the summer and we get better information about what is happening as far as spikes or surges or repeat waves.”
In order to ensure safety, the university will be giving on-campus residents their own rooms in the dormitories — that in itself is a major change.
“That’s going to help de-intensify those living arrangements and not encourage the virus to spread,” McCormick said.
One of McCormick’s biggest concerns is whether or not coronavirus has impacted student enrollment — not just at Schreiner but at other institutes of higher learning.
“I feel like we’re in a good place,” said McCormick, adding that he believes Schreiner is poised to grow enrollment for 2020-2021.
On the heels of coronavirus, McCormick said the university is seeing an opportunity to bolster some of its offerings to make it a stronger partner in the community. Already armed with a top-flight nursing program, Schreiner is expected to ramp up certification programs and the nursing school.
“That connection (to the community) is absolutely critical for how we see our future,” McCormick said. “We believe that Kerrville’s success is Schreiner’s success. We think Kerrville is so well positioned for a bright and brilliant future that we want to be able to take advantage of that. We think we have a role to play. For instance, as a result of some of the things that happened this spring, along with our own thinking about what needs to happen in the future, we’re launching some new programs in the fall semester both some certification programs in the health care industry, as well as a new very affordable basic business administration degree that’s offered virtually. People in this community will have the opportunity to get new credentials and new skills.”
When it comes to the financial burden the university took when the university shifted its students to remote learning in March, McCormick said Schreiner has been able to weather it better than most and it’s also been helped by the federal CARES act, which provided assistance to students and the university.
“We are not struggling hard to make things work, but we are in a good position I think compared to some of the others I’ve talked to around the country,” McCormick said. “For one thing, we’ve had some very strong alumni and community support, not just over the last couple of weeks, which has been extraordinary, but over the last several years. We have a little bit of a rainy day fund that we can lean on.”
Here’s some of what McCormick said about other issues related to Schreiner:
The future of NCAA Division III athletics
What we’ve told our students is that it’s our intention they will have a competitive season and we don’t know what that competitive season looks like. It may even be an intersquad competition but this is important. We think there is also sorts of value for students who participate in sports.
The university’s nursing program
“I’m extraordinarily proud. This is a challenging program. We want it to be. We want our nurses to be great when we have a moment of trial in our lives. Our program has really accomplished that. It’s not just here in the Hill Country, a lot of people don’t know that we have an online RN to (Bachelor’s of Science, Nursing) program that helps practicing nurses, who have an RN earn their BSN degree.”
The Trailhead project and beer garden, which is nearing completion
“We think that’s going to be a real destination location. Not only for Schreiner but the community.”
