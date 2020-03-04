Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Kevin Pope and his pole vaulters began unloading parts of the runway from Pope’s truck, and started carrying the pieces toward the 50-yard line at Antler Stadium.
A year ago, the Tivy track coach promised Andrew Stieler he could jump in the 6,000-seat stadium during the Antler Relays as a senior, as long as he qualified for the Class 5A state meet his junior year.
Stieler fulfilled his end of the bargain, capturing the gold medal at the 2019 Region IV meet to become the first Tivy pole vaulter since Kelby Pope (2015) to go to state. So, Pope borrowed a Pole vault runway from his friend from Hunt. When the Tivy girls’ soccer practice ended on Wednesday, Pope and his athletes began setting up the pole vault pit for the Antler Relays on Thursday. (Track events will begin at noon; field events will start at 4 p.m.)
“We are going to put the pole vault pit under the lights,” Stieler said with a smile. “And we are going to go for the record.”
That’s Stieler’s chief aspiration this season: To break Parks McNeil’s 8-year school record (16-01.00 feet). He hopes he can achieve that goal on Thursday (His personal record is 15-07.00), but he would also be happy if he qualified for the Texas Relays on March 27 (He will have to clear at least 15 feet).
But most importantly, he’s excited he and his pole-vaulting companions (Joseph Huff and Bo Buchanon) have an opportunity to perform in front of a large crowd in prime time. All three work year-round to improve their craft, but usually jump in front of small crowds behind Tivy’s field house during the day.
Needless to say, they will enjoy having the spotlight on Thursday night.
“Hopefully this year I can turn out for the Kerrville crowd for my senior year,” Stieler. “This is probably going to be the most nervous I have been for a track meet in a long time. State is exciting and all, and so is the Texas relays, but to be out in front of your community and showing them how hard you have worked for the last six years is exciting. Hopefully, it goes all right.”
Pole vaulting has been Stieler’s passion since seventh grade. Last year, he was phenomenal. He shattered his personal record, qualified for the Texas Relays and secured six gold medals. At one point last season, Pope said Stieler had a chance to be the best pole vaulter he’s ever coached.
But Stieler also encountered some adversity, too.
All those years of rough landings slowly took their toll on his back. Ever since last year’s state meet, he’s had to deal with two bulging disks in his lower back that have prevented him from jumping at his best. He’s undergone countless hours of physical therapy and has to take ibuprofen before track meets to quell the pain.
Despite that injury, he is still performing at an elite level, earning gold medals in all three of Tivy’ meets this season.
He may not be ready to break McNeil’s record on Thursday, but he’s OK with that. He will have other opportunities to set Tivy’s school record. He’s just ready to give his best performance under the lights on Thursday.
If McNeil can finish his work in time, he will be in the stands cheering for Stieler. McNeil knows how much work is required to succeed in pole vaulting; he’s also familiar with how rewarding it is to set a record
“It would be nice to see him break it,” said McNeil, who pole vaulted at Texas for three seasons. “I think the record stood for 30 or 40 years before I broke it. If Stieler breaks it, that’s just another testament to Coach Pope’s quality as a coach.
“I am rooting for him to have a great season and put his name on the board.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.