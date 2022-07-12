A brush fire near Junction affected an estimated 2,000 acres and was 10% contained as of Tuesday morning, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
“Yesterday, the fire moved across containment lines on the southwest side and grew to the west and north,” reads a 10:30 a.m. statement from the agency. “Aviation and ground crews worked to contain the fire.”
This fire, dubbed the Nethery Road fire, is southwest of Junction and was 10% contained as of 10 p.m. Sunday, when it had affected 300 acres, according to earlier information from the Forest Service.
“Yesterday, Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters responded to six new wildfires that burned 354 acres,” readsa Tuesday statementfrom the agency. “There are currently 206 counties with burn bans.”
According to the Forest Service, these wildfires were active:
Maple Fire, Taylor County - 17 acres, 90% contained
Dry Rice Fire, Colorado County - est. 300 acres, 60% contained
Four M Fire, Erath County - 25 acres, 50% contained
Houston Fire, Hood County - 20 acres, 95% contained
Flat Top Fire, Somervell County - 0.6 acre, 80% contained
Spade Ranch Fire, Mitchell County - est. 500 acres, 50% contained
Three Aces Fire, Young County - 38 acres, 90% contained
Henke Cot Fire, Gillespie County - 390 acres, 50% contained
Nethery Road Fire, Kimble County - est. 2,000 acres, 10% contained
Hard Castle Fire, Bosque County - est. 540 acres, 70% contained
Deerhead Fire, Baylor County - est. 500 acres, 75% contained
Blanket Fire, Brooks County - est. 5,900 acres, 85% contained
Harvey Smith Road Fire, La Salle County - 45 acres, 95% contained
According to the Forest Service, these recent wildfires had been fully contained:
Anderson 3803 Fire, Anderson County - 7 acres
Angelina 3807 Fire, Angelina County - 2.5 acres
Van Zandt 3804 Fire, Van Zandt County - 15 acres
Jasper 3805 Fire, Jasper County - 12.8 acres
Almost 3 Mile Fire, Fayette County - 13.8 acres
Little Thicket Fire, Williamson County - 2.7 acres
Nottingham Fire, Taylor County - 37 acres
“Since Friday, Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters responded to 43 new wildfires that burned almost 7,014 acres,” according to a Monday statement from the agency. “This includes 17 new requests for assistance yesterday. There are currently 199 counties with burn bans.”
