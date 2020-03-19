A county about an hour and a half east of Kerrville has reported five lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including one patient who is believed to have been infected in the county.
Hays County, in a Wednesday news release, reported the five confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, and announced one of the patients had contact with a school district there. But Hays CISD is making appropriate notifications, the release states.
Four of the patients are believed to have contracted the virus during recent, out-of-state travel before their symptoms began.
"One of the newest cases did not have any travel history before becoming ill and did not knowingly come into contact with any other confirmed case, so it is believed that we have community spreading in Hays County," the release states.
