The Tivy Antlers swept Veterans Memorial Saturday afternoon at Antler Gymnasium 3-0.
Tivy put on a clinic as the Lady Antlers defeated the Patriots 25-18, 25-10 and 25-7.
Tivy dominated the Patriots most of the afternoon and this came on the heels of a loss to Alamo Heights Friday.
The first set began with Tivy marching to a 12-1 lead.
Tyler Elkins served three aces in the run while Ally Scheidle recorded three kills in the opening minutes of the first set to pace the Antlers to victory in the first set.
Keirson Jalowy added two kills and two digs in the after a time out was called by the Patriots with Tivy on top 16-11.
The Antlers went on to win 25-18.
In set two, Neva Henderson delivered three straight aces as the Antlers stormed to a 4-0 lead.
Elkins, Hailey Davis and Kaylee Coffee played terrific defense with several digs and blocked shots to extend the lead to 16-4.
Taylor Kubacak had a huge block towards the end of the set before Scheidle delivered a kill to put the second set away 25-10.
Serving was an issue for the visiting Patriots and the Antler fans began chanting, “O-U-T! Out!” as the Antlers built a 10-0 lead in the third set.
Scheidle had seven kills in the final set and freshman Taylor Kubacak came on strong at the end with three kills and two assists in the final match to lead the Antlers to a 25-7 victory.
Tivy Head Coach Stephanie Coates was pleased with the Antler’s ball movement Saturday, especially coming on the heels of a loss to Alamo Heights the night before.
She was pleased with the strong serves too.
Coates said, “We served a lot of short shots. I thought our tempo was slow, but I was pleased with the turnaround since we lost last night and came out and played hard today.”
She sent a shout out to Keirson Jalowy commenting that her senior “has been stellar on defense” and that “she is really stepping up.”
NEVA HENDERSON SERVING TIP 101
After the game, I asked Neva Henderson about her serving and how she had delivered three aces back-to-back in the second set to start things off.
The answer I received surprised me.
Neva said, “I shoot archery. That’s where I get my arm strength.”
Who knew?
Archery and volleyball go hand in hand for this senior.
Neva led the Antlers in Assists with 24 on the day.
SHARKS GOTTA EAT
Keirson Jalowy gave me something to think about after the game.
She had 13 digs Saturday afternoon.
She also had several defensive blocks that led to Antler points.
When asked about her performance, Jalowy simply said, “We’re hungry. Sharks gotta eat!”
I realized that I have officially become an old man because I had no idea what that meant.
After I performed a search just to see what that was about, I discovered a popular dance song by Wubson from an album called “Fish Gotta Swim.”
I highly recommend.
The shark line was quickly followed up by a quick hitting quote from Henderson who added, “Hunt or Be Hunted” and she wants to let everyone know that the Antlers are here to play as they enter the second half of district play.
NO PAIN, NO GAIN FOR SCHEIDLE
Ally Scheidle told me that she took a hard hit to the head from a volleyball Friday night against Alamo Heights.
Nonetheless, she said she “felt good” but she was “a little sore.”
She feels that the district race is tough this year and it will come down to one thing.
Scheidle concluded, “I think it’s about who wants it more.”
Nobody could contain her Saturday as she delivered 18 kills and added 13 digs to her awesome statistical numbers this season.
UP NEXT
Tivy is on the road Tuesday against Hays Lehman.
