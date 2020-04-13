Reopening the economy is a major focus this week both in Austin and Washington, D.C. Tonight, the Kerrville City Council will take its own temperature check on how the virus has affected the city’s budget — it figures to be a sobering conversation.
In Austin, Gov. Greg Abbott has hinted that he will issue executive orders to begin re-starting the economy in Texas, and he’s charged Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick with supervising a council that will examine how to do that.
During a press conference on Monday, where he introduced a plan to help small businesses, Abbott said he would be announcing later in the week how the state’s economy will reopen, but offered no specifics other than it would be a slow process.
"This isn’t going to be rushing the gates, everyone is able to suddenly reopen all at once,” Abbott said from his office in the Texas Capitol.
In Washington, D.C., President Trump appears to be giving this a lot of thought in both his public comments and on Twitter, where he shares many of his most unfiltered views.
“I will be basing it on a lot of very smart people, a lot of professionals, doctors, and business leaders,” Trump said on Fox News on Saturday. “There are a lot of things that go into a decision like that. And it’s going to be based on a lot of facts and a lot of instincts also. Whether we like it or not, there is a certain instinct to it. But we have to get our country back.”
Getting the city of Kerrville back on track is just a microcosm of what’s to come in the days ahead.
“The financial impact of the coronavirus scare on the city is going to be sobering,” Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn said. “However, I am reassured that the City Manager, Mark McDaniel, and the Chief Financial Officer, Amy Dozier, have been looking at this for more than a month and have done a very careful analysis including where cuts need to be made.”
On Monday, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly made it clear that there would be painful cuts ahead for the county, but how deep those cuts would be are not clear.
If there was any good news it was that some local businesses were starting to receive funding from the federal government for the Paycheck Protection Plan. Also taxpayers started seeing federal stimulus money via direct deposit.
DEVELOPING A PLAN
While there’s no single plan for getting the country back on track economically, there is some consensus developing of what may be ahead from a wide range of groups and think tanks. Here’s one example:
“Individual states can move to Phase II when they are able to safely diagnose, treat, and isolate COVID-19 cases and their contacts. During this phase, schools and businesses can reopen, and much of normal life can begin to resume in a phased approach. However, some physical distancing measures and limitations on gatherings will still need to be in place to prevent transmission from accelerating again. For older adults (those over age 60), those with underlying health conditions, and other populations at heightened risk from COVID-19, continuing to limit time in the community will be important.
“Public hygiene will be sharply improved, and deep cleanings on shared spaces should become more routine. Shared surfaces will be more frequently sanitized, among other measures. In addition to case-based interventions that more actively identify and isolate people with the disease and their contacts, the public will initially be asked to limit gatherings, and people will initially be asked to wear fabric non-medical face masks while in the community to reduce their risk of asymptomatic spread. Those who are sick will be asked to stay home and seek testing for COVID-19. Testing should become more widespread and routine as point-of-care diagnostics are fully deployed in doctors’ offices.”
And that is the road map that was presented by the conservative American Enterprise Institute, and authored by former Federal Drug Administration chiefs Dr. Scott Gottlieb and Dr. Mark McClellan and other public health officials.
On Monday, Gottlieb wrote in The Wall Street Journal that employers were going to have to perform regular testing to ensure a safe workplace.
At the other end of the spectrum, the left-leaning Center for American Progress mirrored many of the suggestions of the AEI, but wanted to see a stronger 45-day lockdown period after April 5 and a “robust surveillance system that is in a place across the country.”
They also suggest a stronger ban on events over 50 people until herd immunity can be achieved through mass vaccination, which by some estimates is still more than a year away. Both groups suggest a robust investment in contact tracing, which examines how the virus is spread.
Investment banker Morgan Stanley suggested that the country wouldn’t be capable of re-opening for business until August, and public schools wouldn’t be able to re-open until September — a growing reality across the country.
THE GREAT UNKNOWNS
Much of this depends on re-working public health care to supervise millions of regular tests for COVID-19. In an April 8 white paper by Harvard University’s Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics, writers Divya Siddarth and E. Glen Weyl argues that the models created by AEI and CAP aren’t adequate when it comes to testing, but fall short of the needed requirements to adequately protect the public from more COVID-19 outbreaks until a vaccine is produced.
“These suggest that, depending on what tracing technology is used in conjunction with testing, at least millions and possibly hundreds of millions of tests per day will be needed,’’ the authors write. “While we estimate that such capacity is possible by late spring or early summer, we believe that the AEI and CAP timetables and cost estimates are unrealistic and that we must invest much more aggressively if we are to allow a return to work.”
In their conclusion, Siddarth and Weyl make a startling case that this is not the time for the country to not invest in the infrastructure needed to provide testing, and argue it could be disastrous not to.
“Failing to make this investment would go down as one of the most extreme examples in history of being pennywise and pound foolish,” they write. “A key impediment to scaling up the supply chain is the lack of demand and supply perceived at every step of the testing supply chain.
Achieving common acceptance of the need for tens of millions of tests a day and coordinating efforts to hit this target is therefore critical to our ability to go outside again.”
While trying to manage the health care element, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the head of the government’s National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, is also at the center of these very conversations.
Fauci said a gradual process will be required based on the status of the pandemic in various parts of the U.S. and the availability of rapid, widespread testing. Once the number of people who are seriously ill sharply declines, officials can begin to “think about a gradual reentry of some sort of normality, some rolling reentry," Fauci said.
In some places, he said, that might occur as soon as May. “We are hoping that, at the end of the month, we could look around and say, OK, is there any element here that we can safely and cautiously start pulling back on? If so, do it. If not, then just continue to hunker down," Fauci said.
In the AEI recommendations, the country can’t move forward until those public health issues are scaled up, and there are assurances that testing can scale and quarantines can be put into place. From there, the think tank has various steps toward moving forward in the fight against COVID-19, but it’s not a quick process.
“To strengthen our public-health surveillance system to account for the unprecedented spread of COVID-19, we need to harness the power of technology and drive additional resources to our state and local public-health departments, which are on the front lines of case identification and contact tracing,” the AEI team writes. “Finally, we must expand our investments in pharmaceutical research and develop- ment into COVID-19 and promote the rapid deploy- ment of effective diagnostics, therapies, and eventually a vaccine.”
(The Associated Press and The Texas Tribune contributed to this report)
