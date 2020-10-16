Center Point High School has at least one positive case of COVID-19 its football program, forcing the school to reschedule its Friday game with Harper to Nov. 6.
Center Point, however, will also forfeit a game against Johnson City that was scheduled for Oct. 30, because the team is unable to practice.
The Pirates were originally scheduled to play at Harper. It's the second time in a week that a COVID-19-related issue has impacted a local team. Tivy was scheduled to play Seguin tonight, but that game was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns in Guadalupe County. Tivy was able to quickly reschedule the game tonight to a matchup with San Antonio East Central.
