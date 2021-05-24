A warming trend is expected across the Hill Country this week. Rain chances continue through Tuesday evening with lower chances late in the week.
A couple of showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday across the area. Brief downpours are possible with highs in the lower 80’s.
South winds increase to 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible near any showers and storms that pop up.
Humidity values will be high Tuesday night. Clouds increase with overnight lows in the middle to upper 60’s. Southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph overnight.
Morning low clouds give way to partly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon. Highs top out in the middle 80’s.
South winds continue at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon hours.
Low rainfall opportunities return Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 80’s.
