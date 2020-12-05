SAN MARCOS — From the moment that Bryan Allen Academy running back Brent Tucker touched the ball on Saturday night it was clear that this was a different type of player and team than Our Lady of the Hills had faced in six-man football this season.
Tucker sparked the Rams with three rushing touchdowns, a passing score and two interceptions that he returned for scores to lead Allen Academy to a 64-16 victory over the Hawks in the TAPPS Division II six-man football regional semifinals at San Marcos Academy.
The Rams ran just 12 offensive plays in a game that was called at halftime due to the TAPPS mercy rule. In those 12 plays, the Rams ripped off 192 yards of offense against the Hawks. Allen Academy's lone offensive possession was two plays and was capped by a 22-yard touchdown run by Tucker.
For OLH the loss ends the season that saw the Hawks run out to an 7-0 start before Saturday's game. It was a season marked by the Hawks' depth and speed, but all of that was nullified against a talented Allen Academy team.
On OLH's first play from scrimmage quarterback Kolten Kitchens fumbled and it was scooped up by the Rams. On the next play, Tucker scored his first touchdown.
By the 7:30 mark left in the first quarter, Tucker had scored his second touchdown on a 45-yard run. By the end of the first quarter, the Rams led 32-0.
Almost nothing worked for the Hawks, who were overwhelmed by the speed and size of the Rams, who limited OLH to 180 yards on 36 plays.
Leading 40-0, Tucker intercepted Kitchens and scored on a 40-yard return. Tucker had three of Kitchens' four interceptions on the night.
On the next OLH possession, Tucker struck again — this time from 22 yards out to help boost the score 56-0.
Kitchens finally was able to break loose for the Hawks on a 40-yard scoring run, but it was too little too late for OLH.
On the ensuing kickoff, Allen's Aaron Boegner returned the kick 79 yards for the Rams' final touchdown.
The Hawks were able to score a final touchdown late, but the game was over at the half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.